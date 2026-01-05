https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/ukraine-lists-slain-troops-as-missing-to-avoid-paying-compensation--pow-1123420837.html
Ukraine Lists Slain Troops as Missing to Avoid Paying Compensation – POW
The Ukrainian military command has been listing soldiers killed in battle as missing persons to avoid paying compensation to their families, Ukrainian prisoner of war Volodymyr Litkin says.
"We have many casualties but they are declared missing to avoid compensation payments. Bodies lay strewn all across the wooded area," he said in a video shared by the Russian Defense Ministry. Litkin and his fellow Ukrainian soldiers were captured by Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr near the liberated city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called its capture a step toward the republic's liberation.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military command has been listing soldiers killed in battle as missing persons to avoid paying compensation to their families, Ukrainian prisoner of war Volodymyr Litkin says.
"We have many casualties but they are declared missing to avoid compensation payments. Bodies lay strewn all across the wooded area," he said in a video shared by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Litkin and his fellow Ukrainian soldiers
were captured by Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr near the liberated city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called its capture a step toward the republic's liberation.
