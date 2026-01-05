International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lists Slain Troops as Missing to Avoid Paying Compensation – POW
Ukraine Lists Slain Troops as Missing to Avoid Paying Compensation – POW
The Ukrainian military command has been listing soldiers killed in battle as missing persons to avoid paying compensation to their families, Ukrainian prisoner of war Volodymyr Litkin says.
"We have many casualties but they are declared missing to avoid compensation payments. Bodies lay strewn all across the wooded area," he said in a video shared by the Russian Defense Ministry. Litkin and his fellow Ukrainian soldiers were captured by Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr near the liberated city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called its capture a step toward the republic's liberation.
09:29 GMT 05.01.2026
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military command has been listing soldiers killed in battle as missing persons to avoid paying compensation to their families, Ukrainian prisoner of war Volodymyr Litkin says.
"We have many casualties but they are declared missing to avoid compensation payments. Bodies lay strewn all across the wooded area," he said in a video shared by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Litkin and his fellow Ukrainian soldiers were captured by Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr near the liberated city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called its capture a step toward the republic's liberation.
