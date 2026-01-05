https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-strikes-leave-venezuelans-without-homes-money-to-pay-for-funerals---victim-1123420695.html

US Strikes Leave Venezuelans Without Homes, Money to Pay for Funerals - Victim

A Venezuelan family living in a Caracas suburb has told Sputnik that they have been left homeless and without means of subsistence after US airstrikes.

"We have nowhere to live. We need to bury my aunt, but we also have no money for that — we are a poor family," the 62-year-old man said. The US attack partially destroyed the family's home in the coastal state of La Guaira, north of Caracas, killing the 80-year-old woman. Another Venezuelan, from the city of Catia La Mar near Caracas, told Sputnik that his elderly neighbor had been killed by a rocket fragment. The attack also destroyed the apartment building that was home to 17 families. He said Venezuelans were struggling to get over the shock caused by US strikes. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States. Caracas requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US operation. The Venezuelan Supreme Court appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as the acting head of state. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation. China called for the immediate release of the Maduros, emphasizing that US actions violated international law.

