https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/north-koreas-kim-inspects-construction-site-of-museum-honoring-combat-feats-1123430892.html

North Korea's Kim Inspects Construction Site of Museum Honoring Combat Feats

North Korea's Kim Inspects Construction Site of Museum Honoring Combat Feats

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited the construction site of a museum dedicated to the heroic deeds of Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers who participated in the liberation and demining of Russia's Kursk Region, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

2026-01-06T09:37+0000

2026-01-06T09:37+0000

2026-01-06T09:37+0000

world

kim jong un

north korea

russia

kursk

korean central news agency (kcna)

korean people's army

museum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123430736_0:65:1280:785_1920x0_80_0_0_30c29dd277276b066a4a072912ab1810.jpg

During the Monday inspection, Kim reportedly met with commanders of army units involved in the construction. He said that the the noble sacrifice and heroic feats of those who fought in the sacred war for justice and dignity would serve as the solid root and eternal cornerstone supporting the mightiness of North Korea. The North Korean leader called the museum a "grand monument to the times symbolic of heroism and bravery of the Korean people's excellent sons," the KCNA reported. Kim also participated in planting trees on the museum grounds. In April 2025, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that North Korean soldiers, including special forces, had performed combat tasks alongside Russian servicemen in the Kursk region during the Ukrainian incursion. North Korea also dispatched 1,000 sappers to Russia to assist in demining operations. By early December, they had cleared some 42,400 hectares and destroyed over 1.5 million explosive devices in Kursk's border areas. This military cooperation is part of the strategic partnership enshrined in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by Russia and North Korea on June 19, 2024. It entered into force on December 5, replacing the 2000 friendship treaty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/north-koreas-position-on-ukraine-remains-clear-consistent---kim-jong-un-1122942103.html

north korea

russia

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea's kim, korean people's army, russia's kursk region, museum dedicated to the heroic deeds of korean people's army