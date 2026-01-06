https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/recession-hit-europe-to-harm-own-people-by-giving-ukraine-800-billion---orban-1123432305.html

Recession-Hit Europe to Harm Own People by Giving Ukraine €800 Billion - Orban

Europe, which is currently in recession, will harm its own population if it provides Ukraine with the €800 billion demanded by Kiev, and European citizens will begin to resist such a policy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“Ukraine is asking for €800 billion over the next decade while Europe is in recession. Those who pay this price are harming their own people, and societies will eventually push back against policies that destroy living standards,” Orban was quoted as saying on the social network X by Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs.On January 3, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that Ukraine would need $800 billion over the next 10 years for recovery and economic growth. According to her, Ukraine expects to secure these funds through grants, loans, and private investment.Ukraine’s 2026 budget was adopted with a record deficit. According to Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Dmytro Razumkov, funds—including for military salaries and weapons—could begin to run out as early as February. At the same time, official Kiev expects to “patch budget holes” with aid from Western partners, which has been gradually declining.Ending the fighting and reducing the size of Ukraine’s military could provide relief, a point repeatedly raised by Russia. However, the Ukrainian authorities continue to ignore calls for peace, despite common sense and a lack of funds, including for maintaining the armed forces.

