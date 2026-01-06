Russia Lends Support to Venezuelan Vice-President

International
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
Russia welcomes the efforts undertaken by the Venezuelan government to protect state sovereignty and national interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"We welcome the efforts undertaken by the government of this country [Venezuela] to protect state sovereignty and national interests. We reaffirm Russia's unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the government," the statement said. At the same time, the ministry wished success to interim President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez in addressing the tasks which the country faces. The ministry also expressed support for de-escalating the crisis in Venezuela and resolving issues by dialogue, and respect for international legal norms, above all, the UN Charter. Furthermore, the ministry added that it is ready to continue providing the necessary support to friendly Venezuela.
15:09 GMT 06.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes the efforts undertaken by the Venezuelan government to protect state sovereignty and national interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"We welcome the efforts undertaken by the government of this country [Venezuela] to protect state sovereignty and national interests. We reaffirm Russia's unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the government," the statement said.
At the same time, the ministry wished success to interim President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez in addressing the tasks which the country faces. The ministry also expressed support for de-escalating the crisis in Venezuela and resolving issues by dialogue, and respect for international legal norms, above all, the UN Charter.
"Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace. The sovereign development of the countries of the region must be guaranteed … We firmly stand on the stance that Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive external interference, " the ministry said.
Furthermore, the ministry added that it is ready to continue providing the necessary support to friendly Venezuela.
Trump Declares He Is in Charge of Venezuela's Future
