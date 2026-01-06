https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/russia-lends-support-to-venezuelan-vice-president-1123432662.html
Russia Lends Support to Venezuelan Vice-President
Russia Lends Support to Venezuelan Vice-President
Sputnik International
Russia welcomes the efforts undertaken by the Venezuelan government to protect state sovereignty and national interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-01-06T15:09+0000
2026-01-06T15:09+0000
2026-01-06T15:09+0000
us-venezuela row
delcy rodriguez
venezuela
russia
venezuelan
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg
"We welcome the efforts undertaken by the government of this country [Venezuela] to protect state sovereignty and national interests. We reaffirm Russia's unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the government," the statement said. At the same time, the ministry wished success to interim President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez in addressing the tasks which the country faces. The ministry also expressed support for de-escalating the crisis in Venezuela and resolving issues by dialogue, and respect for international legal norms, above all, the UN Charter. Furthermore, the ministry added that it is ready to continue providing the necessary support to friendly Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/trump-declares-he-is-in-charge-of-venezuelas-future-1123428582.html
venezuela
russia
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2523877c8fe52c8daea885bcf6c45c8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia welcomes the efforts undertaken by the venezuelan government, russian foreign ministry
russia welcomes the efforts undertaken by the venezuelan government, russian foreign ministry
Russia Lends Support to Venezuelan Vice-President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes the efforts undertaken by the Venezuelan government to protect state sovereignty and national interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"We welcome the efforts undertaken by the government of this country [Venezuela] to protect state sovereignty and national interests. We reaffirm Russia's unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the government," the statement said.
At the same time, the ministry wished success to interim President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez in addressing the tasks which the country faces. The ministry also expressed support for de-escalating the crisis in Venezuela
and resolving issues by dialogue, and respect for international legal norms, above all, the UN Charter.
"Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace. The sovereign development of the countries of the region must be guaranteed … We firmly stand on the stance that Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive external interference, " the ministry said.
Furthermore, the ministry added that it is ready to continue providing the necessary support to friendly Venezuela.