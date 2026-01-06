https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/russia-lends-support-to-venezuelan-vice-president-1123432662.html

Russia Lends Support to Venezuelan Vice-President

Russia welcomes the efforts undertaken by the Venezuelan government to protect state sovereignty and national interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We welcome the efforts undertaken by the government of this country [Venezuela] to protect state sovereignty and national interests. We reaffirm Russia's unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and the government," the statement said. At the same time, the ministry wished success to interim President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez in addressing the tasks which the country faces. The ministry also expressed support for de-escalating the crisis in Venezuela and resolving issues by dialogue, and respect for international legal norms, above all, the UN Charter. Furthermore, the ministry added that it is ready to continue providing the necessary support to friendly Venezuela.

2026

News

