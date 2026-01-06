https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/senior-white-house-official-questions-denmarks-right-to-greenland-1123430268.html
Senior White House Official Questions Denmark's Right to Greenland
Senior White House Official Questions Denmark's Right to Greenland
Sputnik International
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has argued that Denmark has no right to assert control over Greenland, the kingdom's autonomous territory.
"The real question is by what right does Denmark assert control over Greenland? What is the basis of their territorial claim? What is their basis of having Greenland as a colony of Denmark?" he told CNN. Miller insisted that the United States should instead have Greenland to secure the Arctic region in order to "protect and defend NATO and NATO interests." The US official did not rule out a military operation in Greenland, arguing that "nobody is going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland." Hours after the US military intervention in Venezuela, Stephen Miller’s wife Katie posted an image on X with a map of Greenland colored in the US flag, captioned "SOON." In response, Danish Ambassador to the US Jesper Moller Sorensen said that Denmark expected respect for the kingdom's territorial integrity.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has argued that Denmark has no right to assert control over Greenland, the kingdom's autonomous territory.
"The real question is by what right does Denmark assert control over Greenland
? What is the basis of their territorial claim? What is their basis of having Greenland as a colony of Denmark?" he told CNN.
Miller insisted that the United States should instead have Greenland to secure the Arctic region in order to "protect and defend NATO and NATO interests."
"Obviously, Greenland should be part of the United States. That's the conversation we are going to have as a country," he added.
The US official did not rule out a military operation in Greenland, arguing that "nobody is going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland."
Hours after the US military intervention in Venezuela, Stephen Miller’s wife Katie posted an image on X with a map of Greenland colored in the US flag, captioned "SOON." In response, Danish Ambassador to the US Jesper Moller Sorensen said that Denmark expected respect for the kingdom's territorial integrity.