US Undermines Global Stability by Capturing Maduro - Chinese Foreign Ministry

On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
The United States has undermined the stability of international relations by capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
"The United States ignored the status of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as head of state, openly brought charges against him and held a so-called court session in its internal court, which seriously violated Venezuela's state sovereignty and undermined the stability of international relations. No country can put its own rules above international law," Mao said. China calls on the US to immediately release President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, ensuring their personal safety, the spokesperson added. Mao reaffirmed China's steadfast commitment to protecting Venezuela's sovereignty, security and vested interests, adding that China stood ready to cooperate with regional partners and the international community to ensure peace in Latin American and the Caribbean. Asked whether China would call for sanctions against the US over the military intervention in Venezuela, Mao said that Beijing supports the UN Security Council in carrying out its primary mission of maintaining international peace and security. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
10:28 GMT 06.01.2026 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 06.01.2026)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States has undermined the stability of international relations by capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
"The United States ignored the status of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as head of state, openly brought charges against him and held a so-called court session in its internal court, which seriously violated Venezuela's state sovereignty and undermined the stability of international relations. No country can put its own rules above international law," Mao said.
China calls on the US to immediately release President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, ensuring their personal safety, the spokesperson added.
Mao reaffirmed China's steadfast commitment to protecting Venezuela's sovereignty, security and vested interests, adding that China stood ready to cooperate with regional partners and the international community to ensure peace in Latin American and the Caribbean.
Asked whether China would call for sanctions against the US over the military intervention in Venezuela, Mao said that Beijing supports the UN Security Council in carrying out its primary mission of maintaining international peace and security.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
