https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/china-slams-us-demand-for-venezuela-to-end-ties-with-russia-china---foreign-ministry-1123436154.html

China Slams US Demand for Venezuela to End Ties With Russia, China - Foreign Ministry

China Slams US Demand for Venezuela to End Ties With Russia, China - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Venezuela is a sovereign state with full sovereignty over its natural resources and economic activities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, commenting on reports of US demands for Venezuela to cease cooperation with a number of countries, including Russia and China.

2026-01-07T14:05+0000

2026-01-07T14:05+0000

2026-01-07T14:05+0000

us-venezuela row

latin america

nicolas maduro

us

donald trump

venezuela

china

russia

chinese foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101768/01/1017680157_0:242:2048:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_ee45fb93284d6954e245fc05ff09fdb2.jpg

ABC News reported earlier in the day, citing sources familiar with the White House's position, that the United States is demanding that the new Venezuelan government renounce cooperation with Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba. Moreover, the US has required Venezuela to "agree" to an exclusive partnership with the US on oil and give preference to Washington in the sale of heavy oil, the report said. "China firmly condemns this," Mao said. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-demands-venezuela-cut-ties-with-russia-china-iran-cuba--reports-1123433299.html

venezuela

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china slams us, venezuela to end ties with russia, china, natural resources and economic activitie