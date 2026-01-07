China Slams US Demand for Venezuela to End Ties With Russia, China - Foreign Ministry

International
Над аэропортом Ла-Карлота поднимается дым после взрывов и пролетов низколетящих самолетов в Каракасе, Венесуэла - Sputnik International, 1920
US-Venezuela Row
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
Venezuela is a sovereign state with full sovereignty over its natural resources and economic activities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, commenting on reports of US demands for Venezuela to cease cooperation with a number of countries, including Russia and China.
ABC News reported earlier in the day, citing sources familiar with the White House's position, that the United States is demanding that the new Venezuelan government renounce cooperation with Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba. Moreover, the US has required Venezuela to "agree" to an exclusive partnership with the US on oil and give preference to Washington in the sale of heavy oil, the report said. "China firmly condemns this," Mao said. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.
14:05 GMT 07.01.2026
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Venezuela is a sovereign state with full sovereignty over its natural resources and economic activities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, commenting on reports of US demands for Venezuela to cease cooperation with a number of countries, including Russia and China.
ABC News reported earlier in the day, citing sources familiar with the White House's position, that the United States is demanding that the new Venezuelan government renounce cooperation with Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba. Moreover, the US has required Venezuela to "agree" to an exclusive partnership with the US on oil and give preference to Washington in the sale of heavy oil, the report said.
"Venezuela is a sovereign state with full and sovereignty over its natural resources and all economic activities," Mao said, adding that the US's actions against Venezuela constitute a serious violation of international law, a serious infringement on Venezuela's sovereignty, and cause serious damage to the rights of the Venezuelan people.
"China firmly condemns this," Mao said.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.
Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.
