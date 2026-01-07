International
Greenland Open to Hosting Additional US Military Forces - NATO Secretary General
Greenland Open to Hosting Additional US Military Forces - NATO Secretary General
Greenland is fully open to the deployment of additional American military personnel, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday amid US threats to seize the island.
NATO and its allies all share the same position regarding Greenland, and the US is justifiably involved, Rutte told CNN. The discussion is completely open about deploying additional US troops in Greenland, and the relevant agreements exist, Rutte said when asked about the possibility of persuading the US to choose cooperation over annexation in Greenland. On January 4, US President Donald Trump told the Atlantic magazine that the US needs Greenland because the Danish island is allegedly surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships. Subsequently, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on Trump to end threats to annex Greenland to the United States.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greenland is fully open to the deployment of additional American military personnel, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday amid US threats to seize the island.
NATO and its allies all share the same position regarding Greenland, and the US is justifiably involved, Rutte told CNN. The discussion is completely open about deploying additional US troops in Greenland, and the relevant agreements exist, Rutte said when asked about the possibility of persuading the US to choose cooperation over annexation in Greenland.
On January 4, US President Donald Trump told the Atlantic magazine that the US needs Greenland because the Danish island is allegedly surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships. Subsequently, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on Trump to end threats to annex Greenland to the United States.
