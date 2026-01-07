https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/over-70-people-killed-in-us-military-operation-in-venezuela---reports-1123435718.html
Over 70 People Killed in US Military Operation in Venezuela - Reports
About 75 people were killed as a result of the US military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 75 people were killed as a result of the US military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, media reported on Wednesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.
In particular, dozens of people were killed in a gun battle at Maduro's compound in Caracas.
One source said that at least 67 people died during the US strike, while another source said that about 75 to 80 people were left dead. The death toll estimate includes data on Cuban and Venezuelan military personnel, as well as civilians.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.
Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions
. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.