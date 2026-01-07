https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/venezuela-to-turn-over-3050-million-barrels-of-oil-to-us--trump-1123433672.html
Venezuela to ‘Turn Over’ 30–50 Million Barrels of Oil to US — Trump
US President Donald Trump said that the Venezuelan interim authorities had agreed to turn over from 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and vowed to use the gained money to the benefit of the people of both countries.
"I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America. This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
