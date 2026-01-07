https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/venezuela-to-turn-over-3050-million-barrels-of-oil-to-us--trump-1123433672.html

Venezuela to ‘Turn Over’ 30–50 Million Barrels of Oil to US — Trump

Venezuela to ‘Turn Over’ 30–50 Million Barrels of Oil to US — Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that the Venezuelan interim authorities had agreed to turn over from 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and vowed to use the gained money to the benefit of the people of both countries.

2026-01-07T04:41+0000

2026-01-07T04:41+0000

2026-01-07T04:41+0000

us

donald trump

venezuela

oil

oil trade

oil exports

oil production

neocolonialism

colonialism

us hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123433814_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_32fa0b73887a79ead0ef2d3e3ada6787.jpg

"I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America. This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-demands-venezuela-cut-ties-with-russia-china-iran-cuba--reports-1123433299.html

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hegemony, us hegemony, us colony, american colony, territorial expansion, natural resources, venezuelan oil, neocolonialism, oil exports, stealing, stealing oil, blackmail, cia payroll, cia money