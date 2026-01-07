https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/russian-mfa-spox-dismayed-by-us-statement-on-bloodless-operation-in-venezuela-1123435961.html

Russian MFA Spox Dismayed by US Statement on 'Bloodless' Operation in Venezuela

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday expressed her surprise at Washington's claim that its military operation in Venezuela was bloodless, pointing the US State Department to the dozens of deceased Venezuelans and Cubans.

"What do you mean by nobody died? What about the citizens of Venezuela and Cuba, are they not people? I have a question: in what dimension are we even living? I want an answer. Just the other day, Mr. Rubio [US Secretary of State] sent Christmas greetings to his Russian counterpart. I, using this opportunity, would also like to congratulate the State Department on Christmas and ask a question, when the US says that this so-called operation was bloodless, does it mean they don't consider the citizens of Venezuela and Cuba as people? Who gave them such a right? Who gave them the right not to see the bloody consequences which they themselves have caused, which have resulted from their actions?" Zakharova said on Sputnik radio. Zakharova also said that the UN had similarly failed to properly assess the loss of life. The remarks followed a report by the Washington Post citing unnamed officials that more than 70 people were killed during the US military operation in Venezuela on January 3. US President Donald Trump previously expressed regret regarding the large number of people killed by the US military personnel during the operation in Venezuela. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.

