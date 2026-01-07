International
Над аэропортом Ла-Карлота поднимается дым после взрывов и пролетов низколетящих самолетов в Каракасе, Венесуэла - Sputnik International, 1920
US-Venezuela Row
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/russian-mfa-spox-dismayed-by-us-statement-on-bloodless-operation-in-venezuela-1123435961.html
Russian MFA Spox Dismayed by US Statement on 'Bloodless' Operation in Venezuela
Russian MFA Spox Dismayed by US Statement on 'Bloodless' Operation in Venezuela
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday expressed her surprise at Washington's claim that its military operation in Venezuela was bloodless, pointing the US State Department to the dozens of deceased Venezuelans and Cubans.
2026-01-07T13:35+0000
2026-01-07T13:35+0000
us-venezuela row
nicolas maduro
us
maria zakharova
donald trump
cuba
venezuelan
venezuela
the united nations (un)
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123407025_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9a47e08726c90ae09dc2a6cd667454.jpg
"What do you mean by nobody died? What about the citizens of Venezuela and Cuba, are they not people? I have a question: in what dimension are we even living? I want an answer. Just the other day, Mr. Rubio [US Secretary of State] sent Christmas greetings to his Russian counterpart. I, using this opportunity, would also like to congratulate the State Department on Christmas and ask a question, when the US says that this so-called operation was bloodless, does it mean they don't consider the citizens of Venezuela and Cuba as people? Who gave them such a right? Who gave them the right not to see the bloody consequences which they themselves have caused, which have resulted from their actions?" Zakharova said on Sputnik radio. Zakharova also said that the UN had similarly failed to properly assess the loss of life. The remarks followed a report by the Washington Post citing unnamed officials that more than 70 people were killed during the US military operation in Venezuela on January 3. US President Donald Trump previously expressed regret regarding the large number of people killed by the US military personnel during the operation in Venezuela. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/over-70-people-killed-in-us-military-operation-in-venezuela---reports-1123435718.html
cuba
venezuelan
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123407025_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1197096d1d18ca08b13581689fc6823e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian mfa spox, russian foreign ministry, us state department, military operation in venezuela
russian mfa spox, russian foreign ministry, us state department, military operation in venezuela

Russian MFA Spox Dismayed by US Statement on 'Bloodless' Operation in Venezuela

13:35 GMT 07.01.2026
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixSmoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday expressed her surprise at Washington's claim that its military operation in Venezuela was bloodless, pointing the US State Department to the dozens of deceased Venezuelans and Cubans.
"What do you mean by nobody died? What about the citizens of Venezuela and Cuba, are they not people? I have a question: in what dimension are we even living? I want an answer. Just the other day, Mr. Rubio [US Secretary of State] sent Christmas greetings to his Russian counterpart. I, using this opportunity, would also like to congratulate the State Department on Christmas and ask a question, when the US says that this so-called operation was bloodless, does it mean they don't consider the citizens of Venezuela and Cuba as people? Who gave them such a right? Who gave them the right not to see the bloody consequences which they themselves have caused, which have resulted from their actions?" Zakharova said on Sputnik radio.
Zakharova also said that the UN had similarly failed to properly assess the loss of life.
"What is amazing is just as they don't see the victims of the recent New Year's Eve strike on a cafe in the Kherson Region, just as for many years they have not seen the Alley of Angels or the victims of the Lepestok [PFM-1] mines. In exactly the same way they did not see the citizens of Venezuela and Cuba who died there. That is dozens of people in 42 minutes," she stated.
The remarks followed a report by the Washington Post citing unnamed officials that more than 70 people were killed during the US military operation in Venezuela on January 3.
US President Donald Trump previously expressed regret regarding the large number of people killed by the US military personnel during the operation in Venezuela.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.
Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.
Residents look at a damaged apartment complex that neighbors say was hit during US strikes to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2026
US-Venezuela Row
Over 70 People Killed in US Military Operation in Venezuela - Reports
12:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала