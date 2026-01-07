International
World
Top French Diplomat Says Rubio Confirmed US Not Planning to Invade Greenland
Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that during a briefing with high-ranking US officials held behind closed doors, Rubio had said that Washington had no plans to invade Greenland but intended to simply purchase it from Denmark. Rubio ruled out the possibility of the Venezuelan scenario being repeated in Greenland, the top French diplomat added. Following the US military intervention in Venezuela, Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted an image on X with a map of Greenland colored in the US flag, captioned "SOON." In response, Danish Ambassador to the US Jesper Moller Sorensen said that Copenhagen expected respect for the kingdom's territorial integrity. Nielsen called the image disrespectful. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security and NATO's presence in the Arctic. He has also called Canada the US' 51st state. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
Top French Diplomat Says Rubio Confirmed US Not Planning to Invade Greenland

In this image taken on June 13, 2019 small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had assured him in a telephone conversation that the United States had no intention of invading Greenland.
Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that during a briefing with high-ranking US officials held behind closed doors, Rubio had said that Washington had no plans to invade Greenland but intended to simply purchase it from Denmark.
"I spoke on the phone yesterday with the secretary of state ... He confirmed to me that this [​​invading Greenland] was not the approach that the US is planning to take," Barrot told Radio France.
Rubio ruled out the possibility of the Venezuelan scenario being repeated in Greenland, the top French diplomat added.
Following the US military intervention in Venezuela, Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted an image on X with a map of Greenland colored in the US flag, captioned "SOON." In response, Danish Ambassador to the US Jesper Moller Sorensen said that Copenhagen expected respect for the kingdom's territorial integrity. Nielsen called the image disrespectful.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security and NATO's presence in the Arctic. He has also called Canada the US' 51st state.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
