https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-actions-in-venezuela-threaten-global-supply-chain-stability---chinese-foreign-ministry-1123435430.html
US Actions in Venezuela Threaten Global Supply Chain Stability - Chinese Foreign Ministry
US Actions in Venezuela Threaten Global Supply Chain Stability - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The US military operation against Venezuela has threatened the stability of the global supply chain and the economic situation in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
2026-01-07T10:21+0000
2026-01-07T10:21+0000
2026-01-07T10:21+0000
us-venezuela row
nicolas maduro
us
donald trump
china
venezuelan
venezuela
chinese foreign ministry
venezuelan supreme court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106909/23/1069092378_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_34e3c4b3883ec81c2c02face45dacc41.jpg
Earlier in the day, the ABC TV channel reported, citing sources familiar with the White House's position, that the US had required Venezuela to "agree" to an exclusive partnership with the US on oil and give preference to Washington in the sale of heavy oil. US President Donald Trump has previously called himself a key figure in the governance of Venezuela after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces. Cooperation between China and Venezuela is cooperation between sovereign states, protected by international law and the laws of both countries, Mao added when asked about Beijing's plans to protect its energy interests in Venezuela. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela that led to the capture of Maduro and his wife. The presidential couple was flown to New York to be tried under US laws on charges of "narco-terrorism." On Monday, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the presidency to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in before the National Assembly. The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, calling for Maduro and his wife to be released and for the situation not to be allowed to escalate further. Following Moscow, Beijing called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, stressing that the US actions violate international law. The North Korean Foreign Ministry has also criticized the US actions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-demands-venezuela-cut-ties-with-russia-china-iran-cuba--reports-1123433299.html
china
venezuelan
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106909/23/1069092378_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_4082e7902e5a6116a139ceadbc3e8b9c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us military operation against venezuela, chinese foreign ministry, economic situation in the country
us military operation against venezuela, chinese foreign ministry, economic situation in the country
US Actions in Venezuela Threaten Global Supply Chain Stability - Chinese Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The US military operation against Venezuela has threatened the stability of the global supply chain and the economic situation in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the ABC TV channel reported, citing sources familiar with the White House's position, that the US had required Venezuela to "agree" to an exclusive partnership with the US on oil and give preference to Washington in the sale of heavy oil. US President Donald Trump has previously called himself a key figure in the governance of Venezuela after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces.
"The blatant use of force against Venezuela has seriously affected Venezuela’s economic and social order and threatens the stability of the global supply chain. China strongly condemns this," Mao said.
Cooperation between China and Venezuela is cooperation between sovereign states, protected by international law and the laws of both countries, Mao added when asked about Beijing's plans to protect its energy interests in Venezuela.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela
that led to the capture of Maduro and his wife. The presidential couple was flown to New York to be tried under US laws on charges of "narco-terrorism." On Monday, the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily transferred the presidency to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in before the National Assembly.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, calling for Maduro and his wife to be released and for the situation not to be allowed to escalate further. Following Moscow, Beijing called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, stressing that the US actions violate international law. The North Korean Foreign Ministry has also criticized the US actions.