https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/eu-dusting-off-toolbox-in-bid-to-save-greenland-from-us-1123439664.html

EU Dusting Off ‘Toolbox’ in Bid to Save Greenland From US

EU Dusting Off ‘Toolbox’ in Bid to Save Greenland From US

Sputnik International

European officials, diplomats, experts and NATO insiders have cobbled together several potential strategies to deter the US from trying to grab Greenland, according to European media reports.

2026-01-08T11:15+0000

2026-01-08T11:15+0000

2026-01-08T11:15+0000

world

european union (eu)

greenland

us

donald trump

nato

military & intelligence

denmark

european commission

arctic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121729328_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76027dd5f510c25142e499540b25919b.jpg

One former Danish MP claimed everyone is “unaware of what we actually have in the toolbox… No one really knows what to do because the Americans can do whatever they want,” regarding US plans to acquire Greenland. “We must be ready for a direct confrontation,” an EU diplomat told the media.What Are the Options? NATO-led ScenarioCash Option Economic Retaliation OptionBoots On The Ground

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/top-french-diplomat-says-rubio-confirmed-us-not-planning-to-invade-greenland-1123436294.html

greenland

denmark

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european officials, diplomats, experts and nato insiders are mulling several potential strategies to deter the us from trying to grab greenland, why does trump want greenland, what is special about greenland