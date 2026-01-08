EU Dusting Off ‘Toolbox’ in Bid to Save Greenland From US
European officials, diplomats, experts and NATO insiders have cobbled together several potential strategies to deter the US from trying to grab Greenland, according to European media reports.
One former Danish MP claimed everyone is “unaware of what we actually have in the toolbox… No one really knows what to do because the Americans can do whatever they want,” regarding US plans to acquire Greenland.
“We must be ready for a direct confrontation,” an EU diplomat told the media.
What Are the Options?
NATO-led Scenario
NATO could mediate a settlement between Greenland, Denmark and the US, per ex-alliance official
NATO allies are reportedly mulling fresh overtures to Trump to "bolster" Greenland’s security
Alliance could boost defense spending on the Arctic, which means increased militarization in the region (more military drills, more troops, more military assets)
Cash Option
The EU is planning to more than double its spending on Greenland to about $578 million for a seven-year period starting in 2028, under long-term budget plans, according to a draft proposal from the European Commission
That comes on top of the money Denmark sends Greenland as part of its agreement with the self-governing territory
Greenland would also be eligible to apply for an additional about $51M in EU funding for remote territories associated with European countries, per the same document
Danish and EU money is all about schools, hospitals, welfare—and going green; Under the new plan, the mission widens to developing the island's ability to extract mineral resources
Economic Retaliation Option
The EU could resort to its political tool to deter the US: the Anti-Coercion Instrument, which allows the bloc to retaliate against trade discrimination
It rattled that saber when the US slapped on tariffs, then quietly put it away after a deal *The US would have to believe the threat this time
Boots On The Ground
It’s possible Denmark could be forced to respond if the US resorted to the military option
Under a 1952 standing order, troops should “immediately take up the fight without waiting for, or seeking orders” in “the event of an attack on Danish territory”
European countries should consider sending troops to Greenland — if Denmark asks — to raise the price tag of any US military move, an EU diplomat said
They wouldn’t stop a US invasion — but they could make America think twice
