One Hundred People Killed in US Attack on Venezuela - Interior Minister

On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
CARACAS (Sputnik) - One hundred people were killed in the US attack on Venezuela, the Latin American country's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.
"Venezuela was the victim of a barbaric, treacherous attack… so far there are 100 dead and a similar number of wounded," Venezuela's Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello said, adding that among those killed were civilians — including "people who were in their homes." Cabello also said the current priority is the return of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, and stated that both suffered injuries during their kidnapping.He described the aggression as a shock to a population that "was in no situation that required a military attack," saying it has left "a wave of terror."
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixResidents look at a damaged apartment complex that neighbors say was hit during US strikes to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.
Residents look at a damaged apartment complex that neighbors say was hit during US strikes to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
CARACAS (Sputnik) - One hundred people were killed in the US attack on Venezuela, the Latin American country's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.
“Venezuela was the victim of a barbaric, treacherous attack… so far there are 100 dead and a similar number of wounded,” Venezuela’s Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello said, adding that among those killed were civilians — including "people who were in their homes.”
Cabello also said the current priority is the return of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, and stated that both suffered injuries during their kidnapping.
He described the aggression as a shock to a population that “was in no situation that required a military attack,” saying it has left “a wave of terror.”
Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
Analysis
Why Didn’t Venezuela Shoot Maduro’s Kidnappers Out of the Sky? Expert Outlines Three Possibilities
5 January, 18:33 GMT
