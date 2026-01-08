https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/one-hundred-people-killed-in-us-attack-on-venezuela---interior-minister-1123437005.html
One Hundred People Killed in US Attack on Venezuela - Interior Minister
One Hundred People Killed in US Attack on Venezuela - Interior Minister
Sputnik International
CARACAS (Sputnik) - One hundred people were killed in the US attack on Venezuela, the Latin American country's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said. 08.01.2026, Sputnik International
2026-01-08T04:50+0000
2026-01-08T04:50+0000
2026-01-08T04:50+0000
us-venezuela row
us
diosdado cabello
nicolás maduro
venezuela
abduction
kidnapping
us hegemony
dominance
hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123417490_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cb0a245a41374fa25f28937eae474792.jpg
“Venezuela was the victim of a barbaric, treacherous attack… so far there are 100 dead and a similar number of wounded,” Venezuela’s Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello said, adding that among those killed were civilians — including "people who were in their homes.” Cabello also said the current priority is the return of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, and stated that both suffered injuries during their kidnapping.He described the aggression as a shock to a population that “was in no situation that required a military attack,” saying it has left “a wave of terror.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/why-didnt-venezuela-shoot-maduros-kidnappers-out-of-the-sky-expert-outlines-three-possibilities-1123426920.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123417490_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d5a038083df4cab690cafd3bb9a63af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hegemony, us hegemony, us colony, american colony, territorial expansion, natural resources, venezuelan oil, neocolonialism, oil exports, stealing, stealing oil, blackmail, cia payroll, cia money
hegemony, us hegemony, us colony, american colony, territorial expansion, natural resources, venezuelan oil, neocolonialism, oil exports, stealing, stealing oil, blackmail, cia payroll, cia money
One Hundred People Killed in US Attack on Venezuela - Interior Minister
CARACAS (Sputnik) - One hundred people were killed in the US attack on Venezuela, the Latin American country's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.
“Venezuela was the victim of a barbaric, treacherous attack… so far there are 100 dead and a similar number of wounded,” Venezuela’s Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello said, adding that among those killed were civilians — including "people who were in their homes.”
Cabello also said the current priority is the return of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores
, and stated that both suffered injuries during their kidnapping.
He described the aggression as a shock to a population that “was in no situation that required a military attack,” saying it has left “a wave of terror.”