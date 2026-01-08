https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/one-hundred-people-killed-in-us-attack-on-venezuela---interior-minister-1123437005.html

One Hundred People Killed in US Attack on Venezuela - Interior Minister

One Hundred People Killed in US Attack on Venezuela - Interior Minister

Sputnik International

CARACAS (Sputnik) - One hundred people were killed in the US attack on Venezuela, the Latin American country's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said. 08.01.2026, Sputnik International

2026-01-08T04:50+0000

2026-01-08T04:50+0000

2026-01-08T04:50+0000

us-venezuela row

us

diosdado cabello

nicolás maduro

venezuela

abduction

kidnapping

us hegemony

dominance

hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/04/1123417490_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cb0a245a41374fa25f28937eae474792.jpg

“Venezuela was the victim of a barbaric, treacherous attack… so far there are 100 dead and a similar number of wounded,” Venezuela’s Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello said, adding that among those killed were civilians — including "people who were in their homes.” Cabello also said the current priority is the return of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, and stated that both suffered injuries during their kidnapping.He described the aggression as a shock to a population that “was in no situation that required a military attack,” saying it has left “a wave of terror.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/why-didnt-venezuela-shoot-maduros-kidnappers-out-of-the-sky-expert-outlines-three-possibilities-1123426920.html

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hegemony, us hegemony, us colony, american colony, territorial expansion, natural resources, venezuelan oil, neocolonialism, oil exports, stealing, stealing oil, blackmail, cia payroll, cia money