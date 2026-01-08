Russia's Dmitriev Calls on EU 'Warmongers' to Disclose Defense Profits
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankKirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Direct Investment Fund head and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev urged European "warmongers" on Thursday to disclose information about their defense-related earnings.
According to a Politico report citing an unnamed European Union diplomat, the EU is considering the possibility of deploying troops to Greenland at Denmark’s request, if such a request is made, in order to raise the costs of potential US operations on the island.
"European warmongers suddenly want to deploy troops left and right. Perhaps they should disclose their shareholdings in, and profiteering from, EU defense contractors," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on the report.
🚨 Dmitriev: European warmongers are eager to deploy troops — perhaps they should disclose their stakes in EU defense contractors? https://t.co/nSsDKWD5LT pic.twitter.com/ziHGQAQSFz— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 8, 2026
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Former Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said the island was not for sale.
On January 3, Trump told The Atlantic magazine that the United States "absolutely" needed Greenland, claiming the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to stop threatening Greenland with annexation.
On January 4, Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted an image on X with a map of Greenland colored in the US flag, captioned "SOON." In response, Danish Ambassador to the US Jesper Moller Sorensen said that Copenhagen expected respect for the kingdom's territorial integrity. Nielsen called the image disrespectful.
Last December, Trump named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy for Greenland. Landry reaffirmed the US' aim to make the island a part of the US. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he was appalled by Landry's remarks. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Jens-Frederik Nielsen warned the US against any takeover, demanding respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.