Venezuela to Buy Only US-Made Products Under New 'Oil Deal' - Trump

On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
US President Donald Trump said Venezuela would only purchase American-made products as part of a "deal" with Washington to sell the Latin American country's oil.
"I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela’s Electric Grid and Energy Facilities. In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said it is a "wise choice," and a good thing for Venezuelans and Americans.
05:08 GMT 08.01.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump dances as he walks off stage after speaking to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Venezuela would only purchase American-made products as part of a "deal" with Washington to sell the Latin American country's oil.
"I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela’s Electric Grid and Energy Facilities. In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He said it is a "wise choice," and a good thing for Venezuelans and Americans.
