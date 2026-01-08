https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/venezuela-to-buy-only-us-made-products-under-new-oil-deal---trump-1123437632.html
Venezuela to Buy Only US-Made Products Under New 'Oil Deal' - Trump
US President Donald Trump said Venezuela would only purchase American-made products as part of a "deal" with Washington to sell the Latin American country's oil.
"I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela’s Electric Grid and Energy Facilities. In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said it is a "wise choice," and a good thing for Venezuelans and Americans.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Venezuela would only purchase American-made products as part of a "deal" with Washington to sell the Latin American country's oil.
"I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products
, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela’s Electric Grid and Energy Facilities. In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He said it is a "wise choice," and a good thing for Venezuelans and Americans.