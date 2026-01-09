https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/putins-envoy-slams-kallas-for-her-blunder-----1123444400.html

Putin's Envoy Slams Kallas for Her Oreshnik Blunder

Putin's Envoy Slams Kallas for Her Oreshnik Blunder

Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev has taunted top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas about the stark reality of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile's capabilities in a recent post on X.

Dmitriev reacted to Kallas’ statement that "EU countries must dig deeper into their air-defense stocks" following Russia’s strike on Ukraine's critical facilities using the missiles. Read more about Russia’s newest weapons here

