Putin's Envoy Slams Kallas for Her Oreshnik Blunder
16:24 GMT 09.01.2026 (Updated: 16:28 GMT 09.01.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankSpecial Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev
© Sputnik / POOL/
Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev has taunted top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas about the stark reality of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile's capabilities in a recent post on X.
Dmitriev reacted to Kallas’ statement that "EU countries must dig deeper into their air-defense stocks" following Russia’s strike on Ukraine's critical facilities using the missiles.
“Kaja is not very bright or knowledgeable, but even she should know that there are no air defenses against the Oreshnik hypersonic Mach 10 missile," Dmitriev wrote.
