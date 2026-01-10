https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/european-politics-in-crisis-as-right-wingers-fear-for-safety---ex-austrian-minister-1123447541.html

European Politics in Crisis as Right-Wingers Fear for Safety - Ex-Austrian Minister

European Politics in Crisis as Right-Wingers Fear for Safety - Ex-Austrian Minister

European politics are in a deep crisis as many people, particularly in right-wing parties, are afraid to enter the spotlight due to concerns for their personal safety, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told Sputnik.

"Most right-wing parties, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban being a special case, such as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France or the Freedom Party of Austria, are running short on qualified personnel. All parties struggle to recruit skilled people, but today many are unwilling to risk their personal safety. If you engage in politics, you are under constant threat," she said. In Europe, having ties to those considered to be on the right of the political spectrum comes with a price such as a threat of physical violence, Kneissl said. The lack of capable personnel is also linked to a decline in the quality of Europe's elites, Kneissl said. The education system that is meant to cultivate those elites no longer serves as a competitive environment for the skilled and talented.

