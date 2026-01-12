https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/eu-will-have-to-negotiate-with-russia-at-some-point---european-commission-1123453805.html
EU Will Have to Negotiate With Russia at Some Point - European Commission
EU Will Have to Negotiate With Russia at Some Point - European Commission
Sputnik International
European Union, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, negotiate with Russia
2026-01-12T13:05+0000
2026-01-12T13:05+0000
2026-01-12T13:05+0000
world
giorgia meloni
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
european commission
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115898952_0:115:3113:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_cc83a851b42e90a3eb06e489f292065c.jpg
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that Europe must start talking to Russia about Ukraine and called for the appointment of an EU special envoy for the Ukrainian settlement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/eu-foreign-policy-chief-kallas-wants-eu-at-war-with-russia-china--dmitriev-1123404829.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115898952_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f548b7180ab4e6050907037b1e54c27.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
european union, european commission, negotiate with russia, to negotiate, european commission spokeswoman paula pinho
european union, european commission, negotiate with russia, to negotiate, european commission spokeswoman paula pinho
EU Will Have to Negotiate With Russia at Some Point - European Commission
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will have to negotiate with Russia at some point, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said on Monday.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that Europe must start talking to Russia
about Ukraine and called for the appointment of an EU special envoy for the Ukrainian settlement.
"Obviously, at some point there will have to be talks with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin," Pinho told reporters.