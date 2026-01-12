International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/eu-will-have-to-negotiate-with-russia-at-some-point---european-commission-1123453805.html
EU Will Have to Negotiate With Russia at Some Point - European Commission
EU Will Have to Negotiate With Russia at Some Point - European Commission
Sputnik International
European Union, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, negotiate with Russia
2026-01-12T13:05+0000
2026-01-12T13:05+0000
world
giorgia meloni
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
european commission
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115898952_0:115:3113:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_cc83a851b42e90a3eb06e489f292065c.jpg
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that Europe must start talking to Russia about Ukraine and called for the appointment of an EU special envoy for the Ukrainian settlement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/eu-foreign-policy-chief-kallas-wants-eu-at-war-with-russia-china--dmitriev-1123404829.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115898952_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f548b7180ab4e6050907037b1e54c27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, european commission, negotiate with russia, to negotiate, european commission spokeswoman paula pinho
european union, european commission, negotiate with russia, to negotiate, european commission spokeswoman paula pinho

EU Will Have to Negotiate With Russia at Some Point - European Commission

13:05 GMT 12.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey VitvitskyEuropean Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will have to negotiate with Russia at some point, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said on Monday.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that Europe must start talking to Russia about Ukraine and called for the appointment of an EU special envoy for the Ukrainian settlement.
"Obviously, at some point there will have to be talks with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin," Pinho told reporters.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks during a media conference after the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
World
EU Foreign Policy Chief Kallas Wants EU at War With Russia, China – Dmitriev
3 January, 03:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала