EU Will Have to Negotiate With Russia at Some Point - European Commission

Sputnik International

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that Europe must start talking to Russia about Ukraine and called for the appointment of an EU special envoy for the Ukrainian settlement.

