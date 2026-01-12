https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/iran-ready-to-teach-trump-unforgettable-lesson-if-us-attacks--parliament-speaker-1123454717.html

Iran Ready to Teach Trump 'Unforgettable Lesson' If US Attacks – Parliament Speaker

Tehran is ready to teach US President Donald Trump an "unforgettable lesson" if Washington attacks the Islamic Republic, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday.

"I have heard that you [Trump] threatened Iran. Iran's defenders will teach you an unforgettable lesson. Come and see how all of your [US] potential in the Middle East will be destroyed," Ghalibaf said. His remarks were broadcast by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB. In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid protests and unrest in Iran, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if protesters were killed, stressing that he would come to the aid of the Iranian people if necessary. Protests erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns about rising inflation triggered by the weakening of the local currency, the Iranian rial. Protesters have complained about the volatile exchange rate driving up wholesale and retail prices prompting Iranian Central Bank Governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin to resign. Since January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown in 1979, protest marches have intensified in Iran. On the same day, internet access was blocked in the country. In several Iranian cities, protests turned into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There were reports of casualties among security forces and protesters. Iranian authorities stated on January 12 that the situation had been brought under control.

iran ready to teach trump, us president donald trump, iranian parliament speaker mohammad bagher ghalibaf