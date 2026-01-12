https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/oil-majors-eye-venezuela-as-us-pushes-100b-investment-drive-1123452298.html

Oil Majors Eye Venezuela as US Pushes $100B Investment Drive

Energy giant Shell has expressed its readiness to resume investments in Venezuela's oil industry, the company told Sputnik.

"We are ready to go and looking forward to the investments…," the statement said. Shell left onshore oil operations in Venezuela around 1975-1976, when Venezuela nationalized its oil industry. The company also said it currently has opportunities for investments worth several billion dollars, which are subject to approval by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). US oil and gas corporation Chevron is prepared to contribute to strengthening the US energy security as part of its ongoing business activities in Venezuela, the company told Sputnik.Chevron’s spokesperson Bill Turenne emphasized that through its presence in Venezuela, Chevron will prioritize employee safety, asset protection, and compliance with the existing US sanctions regime toward Caracas.Chevron remains the sole US company currently operating in Venezuela, under a license issued and periodically renewed by the American government.On Friday, US President Donald Trump warned American oil companies that at least $100 billion would need to be invested in Venezuela. Trump emphasized that the US is ready to process and sell oil from Venezuela. According to the US president, the heavy oil from the Latin American country has good applications for road construction.On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges.In connection with the US operation, Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting, and Venezuela’s Supreme Court temporarily assigned the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. On January 5, Rodriguez officially assumed the position of acting president of Venezuela and took the oath before the National Assembly.The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and urged to de-escalate.

