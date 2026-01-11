https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/us-energy-secretary-says-us-to-increase-involvement-in-venezuelas-oil-sector-1123450672.html
US Energy Secretary Says US to Increase Involvement in Venezuela's Oil Sector
The role of American companies in Venezuela's oil sector will be expanded, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday.
The statement came amid a meeting between US President Donald Trump and representatives of major oil companies in Venezuela at the end of the week. The American leader noted that they would spend at least $100 billion to restore production capacity and infrastructure. In addition to the possible expansion of US companies' presence in Venezuela, the oil and gas company Chevron may also operate in Venezuela for the next 50 years, Wright told the CBS news channel.
The role of American companies in Venezuela's oil sector will be expanded, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday.
The statement came amid a meeting between US President Donald Trump and representatives of major oil companies
in Venezuela at the end of the week. The American leader noted that they would spend at least $100 billion to restore production capacity and infrastructure.
In addition to the possible expansion of US companies' presence in Venezuela, the oil and gas company Chevron
may also operate in Venezuela for the next 50 years, Wright told the CBS news channel.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US president announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.
Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.