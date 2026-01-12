International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/oreshnik-strike-cripples-ukraines-aviation-repair-hub--russias-mod-1123454237.html
Oreshnik Strike Cripples Ukraine’s Aviation Repair Hub – Russia’s MoD
Oreshnik Strike Cripples Ukraine’s Aviation Repair Hub – Russia’s MoD
Sputnik International
The Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was disabled as a result of a strike by Russia's Oreshnik missiles on the night of January 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-01-12T13:39+0000
2026-01-12T13:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
mig-29
kalibr
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
strike
missile strike
missile launch
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123365877_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6713d049fe94ddf2a0b83d9437978402.jpg
"According to information confirmed by several independent sources, the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was disabled as a result of an attack carried out by the Russian armed forces on the night of January 9 using the Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system," the ministry said in a statement.Russia disabled the work of a Ukrainian plant that serviced F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets supplied by the West, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces struck workshops, drone warehouses, and airfield infrastructure of the plant.The Russian armed forces struck two drone assembling plants in Kiev using Iskander complexes and Kalibr missiles during a group strike on January 9, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/putins-envoy-slams-kallas-for-her-blunder-----1123444400.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123365877_187:0:1627:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_475187d395e785e2b2ef6a0f8b76e891.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lvov state aircraft repair plant, oreshnik strike, aviation repair hub, russian defense ministry
lvov state aircraft repair plant, oreshnik strike, aviation repair hub, russian defense ministry

Oreshnik Strike Cripples Ukraine’s Aviation Repair Hub – Russia’s MoD

13:39 GMT 12.01.2026 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 12.01.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile launch
Missile launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was disabled as a result of a strike by Russia's Oreshnik missiles on the night of January 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"According to information confirmed by several independent sources, the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was disabled as a result of an attack carried out by the Russian armed forces on the night of January 9 using the Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia disabled the work of a Ukrainian plant that serviced F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets supplied by the West, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces struck workshops, drone warehouses, and airfield infrastructure of the plant.
The Russian armed forces struck two drone assembling plants in Kiev using Iskander complexes and Kalibr missiles during a group strike on January 9, the ministry said.
"As part of this massive strike using the Iskander missile defense system and Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles in the city of Kiev, the production facilities of two enterprises involved in assembling attack UAVs for attacks on Russian territory, as well as energy infrastructure facilities that ensure the operation of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, were hit," the statement said.
Russia's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2026
World
Putin's Envoy Slams Kallas for Her Oreshnik Blunder
9 January, 16:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала