Oreshnik Strike Cripples Ukraine’s Aviation Repair Hub – Russia’s MoD

The Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was disabled as a result of a strike by Russia's Oreshnik missiles on the night of January 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-01-12T13:39+0000

2026-01-12T13:39+0000

2026-01-12T13:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

mig-29

kalibr

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

strike

missile strike

missile launch

"According to information confirmed by several independent sources, the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was disabled as a result of an attack carried out by the Russian armed forces on the night of January 9 using the Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system," the ministry said in a statement.Russia disabled the work of a Ukrainian plant that serviced F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets supplied by the West, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces struck workshops, drone warehouses, and airfield infrastructure of the plant.The Russian armed forces struck two drone assembling plants in Kiev using Iskander complexes and Kalibr missiles during a group strike on January 9, the ministry said.

