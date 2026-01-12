https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/oreshnik-strike-cripples-ukraines-aviation-repair-hub--russias-mod-1123454237.html
Oreshnik Strike Cripples Ukraine’s Aviation Repair Hub – Russia’s MoD
The Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was disabled as a result of a strike by Russia's Oreshnik missiles on the night of January 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"According to information confirmed by several independent sources, the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was disabled as a result of an attack carried out by the Russian armed forces on the night of January 9 using the Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system," the ministry said in a statement.Russia disabled the work of a Ukrainian plant that serviced F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets supplied by the West, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces struck workshops, drone warehouses, and airfield infrastructure of the plant.The Russian armed forces struck two drone assembling plants in Kiev using Iskander complexes and Kalibr missiles during a group strike on January 9, the ministry said.
13:39 GMT 12.01.2026 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 12.01.2026)
"According to information confirmed by several independent sources, the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was disabled as a result of an attack carried out by the Russian armed forces on the night of January 9 using the Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system,
" the ministry said in a statement.
Russia disabled the work of a Ukrainian plant that serviced F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets supplied by the West, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces struck workshops, drone warehouses, and airfield infrastructure of the plant.
The Russian armed forces struck two drone assembling plants in Kiev using Iskander complexes and Kalibr missiles during a group strike on January 9, the ministry said.
"As part of this massive strike using the Iskander missile defense system and Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles in the city of Kiev, the production facilities of two enterprises involved in assembling attack UAVs for attacks on Russian territory, as well as energy infrastructure facilities that ensure the operation of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, were hit," the statement said.