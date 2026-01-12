International
Sputnik International
Ovechkin Extends NHL Scoring Record to 917 in Caps' Loss to Nashville Predators
Ovechkin Extends NHL Scoring Record to 917 in Caps' Loss to Nashville Predators
Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin scored the 917th goal of his National Hockey League (NHL) regular season career, extending the league's all-time scoring record.
Ovechkin scored in an away game against the Nashville Predators. The game ended with a 3-2 victory for the home team (1-1, 0-0, 2-1). Steven Stamkos (14th minute), Cole Smith (42), and Roman Josi (44) scored for the Predators. Ovechkin (6) and Ethan Frank (50) scored for Washington. The 40-year-old Russian holds the NHL's all-time regular season goals record. The previous league record belonged to Canadian Wayne Gretzky (894 goals in 1,487 games). He also extended NHL record for most goalies scored against in league championship games. Nashville's Finnish goaltender Justus Annunen became the 188th goalie in league history to allow Ovechkin's goal. This is the 21st time in his career that Ovechkin has scored 20 or more goals in a single NHL regular season. The Capitals forward has scored at least 20 goals in every season of his NHL career. The 40-year-old Russian surpassed Ron Francis (20 seasons) for the most regular season goals in the league, taking second place in league history. The NHL record belongs to Gordie Howe (22 seasons with 20-plus goals).
Ovechkin Extends NHL Scoring Record to 917 in Caps' Loss to Nashville Predators

Alexander Ovechkin
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin scored the 917th goal of his National Hockey League (NHL) regular season career, extending the league's all-time scoring record.
Ovechkin scored in an away game against the Nashville Predators. The game ended with a 3-2 victory for the home team (1-1, 0-0, 2-1). Steven Stamkos (14th minute), Cole Smith (42), and Roman Josi (44) scored for the Predators. Ovechkin (6) and Ethan Frank (50) scored for Washington.
The 40-year-old Russian holds the NHL's all-time regular season goals record. The previous league record belonged to Canadian Wayne Gretzky (894 goals in 1,487 games).
He also extended NHL record for most goalies scored against in league championship games. Nashville's Finnish goaltender Justus Annunen became the 188th goalie in league history to allow Ovechkin's goal.
This is the 21st time in his career that Ovechkin has scored 20 or more goals in a single NHL regular season. The Capitals forward has scored at least 20 goals in every season of his NHL career. The 40-year-old Russian surpassed Ron Francis (20 seasons) for the most regular season goals in the league, taking second place in league history. The NHL record belongs to Gordie Howe (22 seasons with 20-plus goals).
