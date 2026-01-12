https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/ovechkin-extends-nhl-scoring-record-to-917-in-caps-loss-to-nashville-predators-1123452479.html

Ovechkin Extends NHL Scoring Record to 917 in Caps' Loss to Nashville Predators

Ovechkin Extends NHL Scoring Record to 917 in Caps' Loss to Nashville Predators

Sputnik International

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin scored the 917th goal of his National Hockey League (NHL) regular season career, extending the league's all-time scoring record.

2026-01-12T09:29+0000

2026-01-12T09:29+0000

2026-01-12T09:29+0000

beyond politics

alexander ovechkin

russia

national hockey league (nhl)

nashville predators

washington

sport

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103823430_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3f792697f7551ec74226e71454952b.jpg

Ovechkin scored in an away game against the Nashville Predators. The game ended with a 3-2 victory for the home team (1-1, 0-0, 2-1). Steven Stamkos (14th minute), Cole Smith (42), and Roman Josi (44) scored for the Predators. Ovechkin (6) and Ethan Frank (50) scored for Washington. The 40-year-old Russian holds the NHL's all-time regular season goals record. The previous league record belonged to Canadian Wayne Gretzky (894 goals in 1,487 games). He also extended NHL record for most goalies scored against in league championship games. Nashville's Finnish goaltender Justus Annunen became the 188th goalie in league history to allow Ovechkin's goal. This is the 21st time in his career that Ovechkin has scored 20 or more goals in a single NHL regular season. The Capitals forward has scored at least 20 goals in every season of his NHL career. The 40-year-old Russian surpassed Ron Francis (20 seasons) for the most regular season goals in the league, taking second place in league history. The NHL record belongs to Gordie Howe (22 seasons with 20-plus goals).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/ovechkin-earns-more-than-any-other-hockey-player-in-nhl-history-1121875024.html

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ovechkin extends nhl, washington capitals forward alexander ovechkin, national hockey league