https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/russian-defense-industry-enterprises-fulfill-all-state-defense-orders---official-1123453921.html
Russian Defense Industry Enterprises Fulfill All State Defense Orders - Official
Russian Defense Industry Enterprises Fulfill All State Defense Orders - Official
Sputnik International
Enterprises of the Russian defense industry have fulfilled all tasks set in the state defense orders, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.
2026-01-12T13:08+0000
2026-01-12T13:08+0000
2026-01-12T13:08+0000
russia
denis manturov
russia
roscosmos
defense order
defense ministry
satellite
military satellites
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119740519_0:0:3234:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_e2b462f065e963b3fac1e5669eb6954f.jpg
"Regarding the defense-industrial complex. Our enterprises have overall fulfilled all tasks of the state defense order. A special emphasis we have been and will continue to place on armaments and military equipment for the tasks of the special military operation," Manturov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that 3.8 million people are employed in the defense-industrial complex, with 800,000 added over the past three years.Russia has carried out 17 space rocket launches in 2025, Denis Manturov said.Average salaries and labor productivity are rising at the state corporation's enterprises, the official said.All 17 launches, spanning February 5 to December 28, succeeded, Roscosmos said.The corporation also logged 17 launches in 2024, 19 in 2023, and 22 in 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/russia-launches-2-satellites-into-orbit-to-build-3d-earth-model---roscosmos-1123378379.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119740519_228:0:2959:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce00b09071cc5f02644b3b22b7a99109.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian defense industry, russian first deputy prime minister denis manturov, fulfill all state defense orders
russian defense industry, russian first deputy prime minister denis manturov, fulfill all state defense orders
Russian Defense Industry Enterprises Fulfill All State Defense Orders - Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Enterprises of the Russian defense industry have fulfilled all tasks set in the state defense orders, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.
"Regarding the defense-industrial complex. Our enterprises have overall fulfilled all tasks of the state defense order. A special emphasis we have been and will continue to place on armaments and military equipment for the tasks of the special military operation," Manturov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He added that 3.8 million people are employed in the defense-industrial complex, with 800,000 added over the past three years.
Russia has carried out 17 space rocket launches
in 2025, Denis Manturov said.
"[Russian state space] corporation [Roscosmos] carried out 17 space rocket launches last year," Manturov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Average salaries and labor productivity are rising at the state corporation's enterprises, the official said.
All 17 launches, spanning February 5 to December 28, succeeded, Roscosmos said.
The corporation also logged 17 launches in 2024, 19 in 2023, and 22 in 2022.
28 December 2025, 15:34 GMT