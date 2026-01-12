https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/trump-remains-focused-on-talks-with-russia-in-line-with-new-security-doctrine--ex-pentagon-officer--1123454553.html
Trump Remains Focused on Talks With Russia in Line With New Security Doctrine — Ex-Pentagon Officer
There are clear indications that US President Donald Trump remains committed to mediating a peace deal with Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine, but the challenge lies with his hawkish senior cabinet advisers, EMP Task Force scholar and former Pentagon officer David Pyne tells Sputnik.
They "keep telling him that no peace deal can be agreed to without Ukraine’s approval and that is simply not the case," Pyne says. Similar dynamics were playing out in the Venezuela operation, which run counter to the US president’s goal of achieving a just and lasting peace, as outlined in his 2025 National Security Strategy, according to the pundit. While Trump’s focus on the Western Hemisphere aligns with a broader sphere-of-influence approach, assertive military actions are counterproductive, Pyne argues. Earlier, Trump didn't rule out in an interview with Fox News that the US operation in Venezuela may have been influenced by personal political motives and linked to the position of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a descendant of Cuban immigrants. Cuba and Venezuela have long been closely linked by political, economic, and strategic ties. The former Pentagon officer has repeatedly emphasized the importance of “Yalta 2.0”—a term describing a new, stable world order based on a balance of interests and spheres of influence. Pyne believes that the overall global trend is moving in this direction. Following the seizure of an oil tanker Marinera, the US released two Russian citizens from the crew at Russia's request. "We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated, commenting on the matter.
