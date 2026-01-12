International
Trump Says US Revenues From Ukraine's Mineral Resources to Exceed $350Bln
US President Donald Trump has said that US revenues from access to Ukraine's mineral resources will significantly exceed $350 billion.
"As you know, [former US President] Sleepy Joe Biden gave $350 billion to Ukraine, and got nothing for it. I got rare earth back. I got - I think - value back far greater than that. And that's what he should have done," Trump told reporters. On April 30, the US and Ukraine signed the agreement on rare earths, which envisaged the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties.
Trump Says US Revenues From Ukraine's Mineral Resources to Exceed $350Bln

09:21 GMT 12.01.2026
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said that US revenues from access to Ukraine's mineral resources will significantly exceed $350 billion.
"As you know, [former US President] Sleepy Joe Biden gave $350 billion to Ukraine, and got nothing for it. I got rare earth back. I got - I think - value back far greater than that. And that's what he should have done," Trump told reporters.
On April 30, the US and Ukraine signed the agreement on rare earths, which envisaged the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties.
