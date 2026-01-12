Trump Says US Revenues From Ukraine's Mineral Resources to Exceed $350Bln

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/trump-says-us-revenues-from-ukraines-mineral-resources-to-exceed-350bln-1123452191.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said that US revenues from access to Ukraine's mineral resources will significantly exceed $350 billion.
"As you know, [former US President] Sleepy Joe Biden gave $350 billion to Ukraine, and got nothing for it. I got rare earth back. I got - I think - value back far greater than that. And that's what he should have done," Trump told reporters.
On April 30, the US and Ukraine
signed the agreement on rare earths, which envisaged the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine with a 50/50 distribution of management and contributions between the parties.