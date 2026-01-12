https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/us-should-not-use-russia-china-as-excuse-to-promote-its-interests-in-arctic---beijing-1123452068.html
US Should Not Use Russia, China as Excuse to Promote Its Interests in Arctic - Beijing
Beijing does not agree with the United States using Russia or China as an excuse to promote its interests in the Arctic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
"We do not agree that the United States uses China or Russia as an excuse to advance its own interests," Mao told reporters. The Arctic affects the common interests of the international community, and China's activities in the Arctic contribute to strengthening peace, stability and sustainable development in the region, as well as comply with international law, the spokeswoman said.On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul offered US President Donald Trump to work together within NATO to counter the "threats" of Russia and China in the Arctic. Media reported on Saturday that Trump had ordered US special operations commanders to draw up a plan for a Greenland invasion. Trump told The Atlantic magazine last week that the US "absolutely" needed Greenland, claiming the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to stop threatening Greenland, an autonomous part of Denmark, with annexation.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing does not agree with the United States using Russia or China as an excuse to promote its interests in the Arctic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
"We do not agree that the United States uses China or Russia as an excuse to advance its own interests," Mao told reporters.
The Arctic affects the common interests of the international community, and China's activities in the Arctic contribute to strengthening peace, stability and sustainable development in the region, as well as comply with international law, the spokeswoman said.
On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul offered US President Donald Trump to work together within NATO to counter the "threats" of Russia and China in the Arctic.
Media reported on Saturday that Trump had ordered US special operations commanders to draw up a plan for a Greenland invasion
. Trump told The Atlantic magazine last week that the US "absolutely" needed Greenland, claiming the island was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to stop threatening Greenland
, an autonomous part of Denmark, with annexation.