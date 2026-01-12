https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/us-threats-against-cuban-perpetual-achilles-heel-driving-the-region-into-brics-arms---expert-1123454999.html
US Threats Against Cuban Perpetual ‘Achilles Heel’ Driving the Region Into BRICS’ Arms - Expert
The current administration “wants to signal to American public opinion" that it's "almighty in Latin America, and there’s nothing better than displaying power over Cuba, a true Achilles heel of American foreign policy and…against US hegemonic pretensions since the Cold War,” international affairs expert Dr. Vinicius Vieira tells Sputnik.
“It’s not enough to kidnap and submit another head of state like Maduro to trial to make the Republican base understand that the US is back to this type of hegemonic approach against its so-called backyard,” the academic noted.But the US's aggressive behavior carries “huge” risks of backfiring, Viera says.Not to mention the so-called unintended consequences of US interventions in the region – mass migration and poverty.It “reflects a strategic failure because they are not able to compete with China with regards to provision of development needs,” the academic, who recently cowrote a paper on this subject, explained.“So the solution is to resort to old hard balancing tactics, such as interventions,” which prove costly to US taxpayers, for Latin Americans, and for global stability, Vieira summed up.Dr. Vinicius Vieira is an associate professor of economics and international relations at the Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation (FAAP), and a lecturer in international relations at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in Brazil.
“It’s not enough to kidnap and submit another head of state like Maduro to trial to make the Republican base understand that the US is back to this type of hegemonic approach against its so-called backyard,” the academic noted.
But the US's aggressive behavior carries “huge” risks of backfiring, Viera says.
“Stronger nations in the region, particularly Brazil, may seek some type of hedging through establishing linkages with the BRICS. Mexico may do the same, along with Colombia.” These countries’ leaders “have a sense of sovereignty and nationalism” and jump at every chance they can to escape neoliberalism.
Not to mention the so-called unintended consequences of US interventions in the region – mass migration and poverty.
Washington’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric in Latin America is a signal, according to Vieira. “They felt threatened as they cannot compete in the development of other resources of political loyalty or support like development aid,” leading to “resorting to this type of hard power approach” instead.
It “reflects a strategic failure because they are not able to compete with China with regards to provision of development needs,” the academic, who recently cowrote a paper
on this subject, explained.
“So the solution is to resort to old hard balancing tactics, such as interventions,” which prove costly to US taxpayers, for Latin Americans, and for global stability, Vieira summed up.
Dr. Vinicius Vieira is an associate professor of economics and international relations at the Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation (FAAP), and a lecturer in international relations at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in Brazil.