https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/us-threats-against-cuban-perpetual-achilles-heel-driving-the-region-into-brics-arms---expert-1123454999.html

US Threats Against Cuban Perpetual ‘Achilles Heel’ Driving the Region Into BRICS’ Arms - Expert

US Threats Against Cuban Perpetual ‘Achilles Heel’ Driving the Region Into BRICS’ Arms - Expert

Sputnik International

The current administration “wants to signal to American public opinion" that it's "almighty in Latin America, and there’s nothing better than displaying power over Cuba, a true Achilles heel of American foreign policy and…against US hegemonic pretensions since the Cold War,” international affairs expert Dr. Vinicius Vieira tells Sputnik.

2026-01-12T18:30+0000

2026-01-12T18:30+0000

2026-01-12T18:30+0000

analysis

us

cuba

brazil

mexico

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092938466_0:89:2612:1558_1920x0_80_0_0_376e33bd169142f05687c83d5061290f.jpg

“It’s not enough to kidnap and submit another head of state like Maduro to trial to make the Republican base understand that the US is back to this type of hegemonic approach against its so-called backyard,” the academic noted.But the US's aggressive behavior carries “huge” risks of backfiring, Viera says.Not to mention the so-called unintended consequences of US interventions in the region – mass migration and poverty.It “reflects a strategic failure because they are not able to compete with China with regards to provision of development needs,” the academic, who recently cowrote a paper on this subject, explained.“So the solution is to resort to old hard balancing tactics, such as interventions,” which prove costly to US taxpayers, for Latin Americans, and for global stability, Vieira summed up.Dr. Vinicius Vieira is an associate professor of economics and international relations at the Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation (FAAP), and a lecturer in international relations at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in Brazil.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/cuba-ready-to-defend-itself-to-last-drop-of-blood-amid-us-threats---president-1123450812.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/trump-says-venezuela-now-protected-by-us-not-cuba-1123449584.html

cuba

brazil

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why is us pressuring cuba, is us pressuring cuba, is us planning regime change in cuba