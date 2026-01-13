https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/afghanistan-to-not-allow-foreign-troops-in-country-including-at-bagram-air-base-1123456375.html

Afghanistan to Not Allow Foreign Troops in Country, Including at Bagram Air Base

Sputnik International

Afghanistan does not accept the presence of any foreign military contingent on its territory, this also applies to the US requirements for the Bagram air base, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

In September, US President Donald Trump said that he was expecting from the authorities of Afghanistan an immediate transfer of Bagram air base under US control. The US leader also threatened Afghanistan with "bad things" in case of refusal to transfer the military base.

