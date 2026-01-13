International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/afghanistan-to-not-allow-foreign-troops-in-country-including-at-bagram-air-base-1123456375.html
Afghanistan to Not Allow Foreign Troops in Country, Including at Bagram Air Base
Afghanistan to Not Allow Foreign Troops in Country, Including at Bagram Air Base
Afghanistan does not accept the presence of any foreign military contingent on its territory, this also applies to the US requirements for the Bagram air base, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-01-13T10:29+0000
2026-01-13T10:29+0000
In September, US President Donald Trump said that he was expecting from the authorities of Afghanistan an immediate transfer of Bagram air base under US control. The US leader also threatened Afghanistan with "bad things" in case of refusal to transfer the military base.
Afghanistan to Not Allow Foreign Troops in Country, Including at Bagram Air Base

10:29 GMT 13.01.2026
An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAP, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 5, 2021.
An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAP, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2026
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
ISLAMABAD (Sputnik) - Afghanistan does not accept the presence of any foreign military contingent on its territory, this also applies to the US requirements for the Bagram air base, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.
In September, US President Donald Trump said that he was expecting from the authorities of Afghanistan an immediate transfer of Bagram air base under US control. The US leader also threatened Afghanistan with "bad things" in case of refusal to transfer the military base.
"The Bagram base is an integral part of the Afghan territory, we will not allow the military of another state to be on Afghan soil. This issue concerns not only our leadership, but is a sensitive topic for the entire nation. We have repeatedly voiced this position, and the Americans are well aware of this," the official said.
