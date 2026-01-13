https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/afghanistan-to-not-allow-foreign-troops-in-country-including-at-bagram-air-base-1123456375.html
Afghanistan to Not Allow Foreign Troops in Country, Including at Bagram Air Base
Afghanistan does not accept the presence of any foreign military contingent on its territory, this also applies to the US requirements for the Bagram air base, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.
In September, US President Donald Trump said that he was expecting from the authorities of Afghanistan an immediate transfer of Bagram air base under US control. The US leader also threatened Afghanistan with "bad things" in case of refusal to transfer the military base.
ISLAMABAD (Sputnik) - Afghanistan does not accept the presence of any foreign military contingent on its territory, this also applies to the US requirements for the Bagram air base, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.
In September, US President Donald Trump said that he was expecting from the authorities of Afghanistan an immediate transfer of Bagram air base under US control
. The US leader also threatened Afghanistan with "bad things" in case of refusal to transfer the military base.
"The Bagram base is an integral part of the Afghan territory, we will not allow the military of another state to be on Afghan soil. This issue concerns not only our leadership, but is a sensitive topic for the entire nation. We have repeatedly voiced this position, and the Americans are well aware of this," the official said.
