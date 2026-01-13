https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/china-opposes-interference-in-other-countries-internal-affairs---foreign-ministry-1123455707.html

China Opposes Interference in Other Countries' Internal Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Beijing opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs and threats of the use of force in international relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday, commenting on the situation in Iran.

"We consistently oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs and oppose the use or threat of force in international relations," Mao told a briefing. China supports Iran in maintaining national stability, the spokeswoman said, adding that Beijing hopes that all parties will make greater efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East. Commenting on the US imposing tariffs against countries doing business with Iran, Mao said that China would resolutely protect its legitimate rights and interests. There are no winners in a tariff war, Mao added. Earlier in the day, the US Virtual Embassy Iran called on US citizens to urgently leave Iran or, if impossible, to find a secure location with a supply of food, water and medicines. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that the Islamic Republic was striving for freedom, and that the US was prepared to "help." On Monday, Trump said that any country engaged in business with Iran will pay a 25% tariff on any business done with the United States. Protests erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns about rising inflation triggered by the weakening of the local currency, the Iranian rial. Since January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown in 1979, protest marches have intensified in Iran. On the same day, internet access was blocked in the country. In several Iranian cities, protests turned into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. On Monday, Iranian authorities said the situation had been brought under control.

