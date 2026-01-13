International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/european-lawmaker-proposes-using-us-debt-to-eu-as-pressure-tool-in-greenland-situation-1123456735.html
EU Legislator Suggests Using US Debt as Leverage in Greenland Standoff
EU Legislator Suggests Using US Debt as Leverage in Greenland Standoff
Sputnik International
The head of the Renew Europe faction in the European Parliament, Valerie Hayer, proposed on Tuesday to use the US debt to the EU as a tool of pressure on the situation regarding Greenland.
2026-01-13T10:38+0000
2026-01-13T11:00+0000
world
greenland
donald trump
denmark
china
european union (eu)
european parliament
debt
us debt
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121920902_0:130:3116:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_9a2893104a733cc7bbd261776fd67b48.jpg
"We have leverage over the US national debt. The European Union owns assets worth 1,500 billion dollars. That is a huge amount. The United States needs to refinance several trillion dollars a year. This is a very effective tool that we have not used so far, but we may have to use it, and we do not have to be afraid of that," Hayer said in an interview published on X. The EU could also deprive the United States of access to its market with 450 million consumers, the official added. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Danish and Greenlandic authorities warned the US against seizing the Arctic island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland is now a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. It achieved full autonomy in 2009, securing the right to independently determine its domestic affairs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/us-lawmaker-introduces-bill-to-let-trump-take-steps-needed-to-annex-or-acquire-greenland-1123455419.html
greenland
denmark
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121920902_215:0:2944:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1ddcfef1c083d6ac3444f18afe392fc0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
european lawmaker, greenland situation, european parliament, us debt to eu as pressure tool in greenland situation
european lawmaker, greenland situation, european parliament, us debt to eu as pressure tool in greenland situation

EU Legislator Suggests Using US Debt as Leverage in Greenland Standoff

10:38 GMT 13.01.2026 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 13.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysA member of protocol adjusts the U.S. and EU flags prior to the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Council President Charles Michel during an extraordinary EU foreign ministers meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, March 4, 2022
A member of protocol adjusts the U.S. and EU flags prior to the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Council President Charles Michel during an extraordinary EU foreign ministers meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, March 4, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2026
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Renew Europe faction in the European Parliament, Valerie Hayer, proposed on Tuesday to use the US debt to the EU as a tool of pressure on the situation regarding Greenland.
"We have leverage over the US national debt. The European Union owns assets worth 1,500 billion dollars. That is a huge amount. The United States needs to refinance several trillion dollars a year. This is a very effective tool that we have not used so far, but we may have to use it, and we do not have to be afraid of that," Hayer said in an interview published on X.
The EU could also deprive the United States of access to its market with 450 million consumers, the official added.
"NATO will cease to exist in the event of Trump's attack on Greenland," Hayer said.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Danish and Greenlandic authorities warned the US against seizing the Arctic island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland is now a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. It achieved full autonomy in 2009, securing the right to independently determine its domestic affairs.
A large iceberg is photographed near the city of Ilulissat, Greenland, Wednesday Feb.19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2026
Americas
GOP Lawmaker Introduces Bill Paving Way for Trump’s Greenland Grab
03:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала