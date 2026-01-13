https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-us-threats-of-strikes-against-iran-absolutely-unacceptable-1123459343.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls US Threats of Strikes Against Iran Absolutely Unacceptable
Washington's threats of strikes against Iran are absolutely unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"The threats from Washington of launching new military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic are absolutely unacceptable," Zakharova said in a statement. Russia strongly condemns any subversive external interference in Iran's internal political processes, the diplomat said. "The dynamics of the domestic political situation in the country, the decline in artificially fueled protests seen in recent days, allow us to expect a gradual stabilization of the situation. Thousands of Iranians marching in support of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic are the key to the failure of the sinister plans of those who are haunted by the existence of states in the international arena capable of pursuing an independent foreign policy and independently choosing friends," Zakharova concluded. Moscow is in contact with its diplomatic missions in Iran, which are working as usual and are in touch with Russians in the country, the diplomat said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's threats of strikes against Iran are absolutely unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"The threats from Washington of launching new military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic are absolutely unacceptable," Zakharova said in a statement.
Russia strongly condemns any subversive external interference
in Iran's internal political processes, the diplomat said.
"The dynamics of the domestic political situation in the country, the decline in artificially fueled protests seen in recent days, allow us to expect a gradual stabilization of the situation. Thousands of Iranians marching in support of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic are the key to the failure of the sinister plans of those who are haunted by the existence of states in the international arena capable of pursuing an independent foreign policy and independently choosing friends," Zakharova concluded.
Moscow is in contact with its diplomatic missions in Iran, which are working as usual and are in touch with Russians in the country, the diplomat said.