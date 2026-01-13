US Gov’t Considering Various Means of Pressuring Iran Beyond Airstrikes - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/us-govt-considering-various-means-of-pressuring-iran-beyond-airstrikes---reports-1123455967.html

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering various measures against Iran beyond traditional airstrikes, including cyberoperations and campaigns to destabilize the government, the CBS News broadcaster reported, citing defense sources.

Trump is aware of all possible options, although air power and long-range missiles remain the central elements of any potential military response to Iran, the report said on Monday. In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if protesters were killed, vowing support for the Iranian people if needed. Protests erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns about rising inflation triggered by the weakening of the local currency, the Iranian rial. Protesters have complained about the volatile exchange rate driving up wholesale and retail prices, prompting Iranian Central Bank Governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin to resign. Since January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown in 1979, protest marches have intensified in Iran. On the same day, internet access was blocked in the country. In several Iranian cities, protests turned into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There were reports of casualties among security forces and protesters. Iranian authorities stated on January 12 that the situation had been brought under control.

