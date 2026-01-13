https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/silver-shatters-88-barrier-in-historic-surge--causes-and-consequences-1123459654.html
The silver exchange price hit a new record on Tuesday, exceeding $89 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to the trading data. As of 14:49 GMT, the price of March silver futures on the New York Comex exchange rose 4.68% to $89.078 per ounce. Minutes earlier, the figure had reached a new all-time high of $89.13 per ounce.
Why it matters - Silver is a critical industrial metal, widely used in: With prices at record highs, cost pressures are likely to spread across entire supply chains, pushing up production costs in tech, manufacturing, and green energy sectors. The world's largest silver reserves are concentrated in: Mexico remains the world's top silver producer in 2025, churning out an estimated 202.2 million ounces, with China and Peru ranking second and third (~109.3 and 107.1 million ounces), respectively. Any disruption, regulation, or geopolitical risk in these regions will almost certain further tighten supply.
Silver Shatters $89 Barrier in Historic Surge — Causes and Consequences
15:30 GMT 13.01.2026 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 13.01.2026)
The metal's prices even outperformed gold, posting a staggering 17% gain in the first 12 days of 2026 alone.
What's driving the explosion?
Fed rate cuts while inflation remains hot
Export restrictions: China, a major producer and holder of reserves, has been restricting exports of critical minerals, including silver.
Geopolitical tensions: Mining and refining are concentrated in a few key countries (Peru, Mexico, Russia, China). Political instability, trade policies, or sanctions in any of these regions directly threaten supply chains.
Iran could potentially close the Strait of Hormuz amid unrest in the country
Political risk: US threatening strikes worldwide after its invasion of Venezuela
Gold at $4,500/oz prices out regular investors and pushes interest toward silver
Why it matters - Silver is a critical industrial metal, widely used in:
Automotive industry (especially EVs)
Solar panels & energy technologies
Medical and high-tech applications
With prices at record highs
, cost pressures are likely to spread across entire supply chains, pushing up production costs in tech, manufacturing, and green energy sectors. The world’s largest silver reserves are concentrated in:
Peru ~ 140,000 metric tons
Russia ~ 92,000 metric tons
China ~ 70,000 metric tons
Mexico remains the world’s top silver producer in 2025, churning out an estimated 202.2 million ounces, with China and Peru ranking second and third (~109.3 and 107.1 million ounces), respectively.
Any disruption, regulation, or geopolitical risk in these regions will almost certain further tighten supply.