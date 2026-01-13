https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/silver-shatters-88-barrier-in-historic-surge--causes-and-consequences-1123459654.html

Silver Shatters $89 Barrier in Historic Surge — Causes and Consequences

Silver Shatters $89 Barrier in Historic Surge — Causes and Consequences

Sputnik International

The silver exchange price hit a new record on Tuesday, exceeding $89 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to the trading data. As of 14:49 GMT, the price of March silver futures on the New York Comex exchange rose 4.68% to $89.078 per ounce. Minutes earlier, the figure had reached a new all-time high of $89.13 per ounce.

2026-01-13T15:30+0000

2026-01-13T15:30+0000

2026-01-13T16:02+0000

world

china

peru

mexico

silver

russia

geopolitical

geopolitical goals

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107602/19/1076021978_0:145:2323:1452_1920x0_80_0_0_ca6fecbd427931c40993d56b8a96f053.jpg

The metal's prices even outperformed gold, posting a staggering 17% gain in the first 12 days of 2026 alone. What's driving the explosion? Why it matters - Silver is a critical industrial metal, widely used in: With prices at record highs, cost pressures are likely to spread across entire supply chains, pushing up production costs in tech, manufacturing, and green energy sectors. The world’s largest silver reserves are concentrated in: Mexico remains the world’s top silver producer in 2025, churning out an estimated 202.2 million ounces, with China and Peru ranking second and third (~109.3 and 107.1 million ounces), respectively. Any disruption, regulation, or geopolitical risk in these regions will almost certain further tighten supply.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/gold-silver-hit-fresh-all-time-highs-above-4600-83-per-ounce-respectively-1123451787.html

china

peru

mexico

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

causes and consequences, silver shatters, historic surge, silver exchange price