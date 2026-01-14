https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/israeli-prime-minister-plane-returns-from-flight-to-crete-1123463024.html

Israeli Prime Minister's Plane Returns From Crete Amid Iran Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane has returned to Israel following a flight to Crete.

Benjamin Netanyahu's plane, the Wing of Zion, flew to the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday as tensions rose over a possible military clash with Iran, according to FlightRadar24 flight tracking data.The aircraft had previously scrambled and left Israeli airspace during alerts for potential Iranian missile attacks. Before the June 2025 armed conflict between Israel and Iran, the Israeli authorities moved national air fleets to airfields in allied nations such as Cyprus and Greece.The Kan broadcaster reported, citing a source, that the Wing of Zion's travel to Crete was a scheduled training flight under the annual maintenance program.On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to keep protesting and seize power. He pledged support for the protesters on Truth Social, stating aid was en route, and warned of harsh measures if Tehran executed protesters.Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Sunday that Israel and US facilities in the Middle East would become legitimate targets in the event of armed aggression. The Israel Defense Forces has reportedly been ramping up defensive and offensive capabilities, including air defenses.Protests erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns about rising inflation triggered by the weakening of the local currency, the Iranian rial. In several Iranian cities, protests turned into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There have been reports of casualties among security forces and protesters. Iran’s authorities, who accused the United States and Israel of fomenting the unrest, said on Monday that the situation was under control.

