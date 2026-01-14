https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/us-asks-eu-countries-to-share-intel-on-potential-iran-targets--reports--1123460689.html

US Asks EU Countries to Share Intel on Potential Iran Targets – Reports

In late December, US President Donald Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid protests and unrest in Iran, Trump threatened the country with a strike if protesters were killed, stressing that he would come to the aid of the Iranian people if necessary.

“We don’t have any indications that President Trump will target nuclear facilities. It is more likely that he will go after the leadership of organizations and forces that are responsible and involved in the killings of protesters,” The Washington Post cited unnamed sources as saying. Donald Trump was earlier reportedly briefed on military options and a spate of other scenarios, including cyberattacks on Iranian government infrastructure, measures to counter Iran’s blocking of protesters’ communications, and strikes on targets related to the country’s security services. The US president himself, meanwhile, made it clear that the time for negotiations with Iran is up, and that “help” is “on its way.” When asked to clarify, Trump said “You’re going to have to figure that one out.” Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani, in turn, accused the US and Israel of being directly responsible for the ongoing protests in his country and meddling in its internal affairs.Washington's threats of strikes against Iran are absolutely unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

