Putin Discusses Situation in Venezuela With Brazilian President – ​​Kremlin
Putin Discusses Situation in Venezuela With Brazilian President – ​​Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during which they discussed the situation in Venezuela, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"The leaders exchanged views on current international issues, with a focus on the situation in Venezuela. They emphasized the shared fundamental approaches of Russia and Brazil regarding ensuring the state sovereignty and national interests of the Bolivarian Republic," the Kremlin said in a statement. The leaders agree to continue coordinating efforts to deescalate the situation in Latin America and other world regions, the statement said, adding that they also discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas.
15:37 GMT 14.01.2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enter the hall during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 9, 2025, during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enter the hall during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 9, 2025, during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during which they discussed the situation in Venezuela, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"The leaders exchanged views on current international issues, with a focus on the situation in Venezuela. They emphasized the shared fundamental approaches of Russia and Brazil regarding ensuring the state sovereignty and national interests of the Bolivarian Republic," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The leaders agree to continue coordinating efforts to deescalate the situation in Latin America and other world regions, the statement said, adding that they also discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas.
