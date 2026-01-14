https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/us-illegal-operation-in-venezuela-violates-international-law--lavrov-1123461145.html
Lavrov Blasts US’s Illegal Venezuela Op as Blatant Violation of International Law
Lavrov Blasts US’s Illegal Venezuela Op as Blatant Violation of International Law
Sputnik International
Russia's stance on the US's illegal operation in Venezuela remains unchanged, as it is a gross violation of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2026-01-14T11:03+0000
2026-01-14T11:03+0000
2026-01-14T13:05+0000
world
sergey lavrov
venezuela
russia
us
vladimir putin
steve witkoff
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1ddce65d32f34c416a7c3b9a786ea884.jpg
Lavrov said that Russia and Venezuela share a long history of strong strategic relations and emphasized that Moscow's position on the current situation remains unchanged."Our position remains unchanged. This position is fundamental, based on the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, whose governments naturally represent the interests of the entire population. And Venezuela was precisely such a state, therefore our fundamental assessments of the illegal operation carried out by the United States remain valid, they are shared by the overwhelming majority of states of the global majority, the countries of the global South, the global East," Lavrov told a press conference after talks with Minister of International Relations and Trade of Namibia Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.Washington's actions in Venezuela violate international law, the top diplomat added."I can not predict what will happen next. But at this stage, we see that the Venezuelan leadership is defending its national priorities and defending its national sovereignty and the need to participate in international relations as an equal, sovereign, and independent state. I sincerely hope that everyone interested in relations with Venezuela, including the United States, will reciprocate and respect these principles, which, in my opinion, should be universal," Lavrov noted.At the same time, Russia remains committed to agreements with Venezuela, the diplomacy chief also said.Other statements by Lavrov:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/us-oil-embargo-threatens-well-being-of-millions-of-venezuelans---russian-ambassador-1123446007.html
venezuela
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_229:0:2958:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_75728cbf32caf6953878013772248346.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us illegal operation in venezuela, international law, gross violation, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
us illegal operation in venezuela, international law, gross violation, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
Lavrov Blasts US’s Illegal Venezuela Op as Blatant Violation of International Law
11:03 GMT 14.01.2026 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 14.01.2026)
Russia's stance on the US's illegal operation in Venezuela remains unchanged, since it is a flagarant violation of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Lavrov said that Russia and Venezuela share a long history of strong strategic relations and emphasized that Moscow's position on the current situation remains unchanged.
"Our position remains unchanged. This position is fundamental, based on the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, whose governments naturally represent the interests of the entire population. And Venezuela was precisely such a state, therefore our fundamental assessments of the illegal operation carried out by the United States remain valid, they are shared by the overwhelming majority of states of the global majority, the countries of the global South, the global East," Lavrov told a press conference after talks with Minister of International Relations and Trade of Namibia Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.
Washington's actions in Venezuela violate international law, the top diplomat added.
"I can not predict what will happen next. But at this stage, we see that the Venezuelan leadership is defending its national priorities and defending its national sovereignty and the need to participate in international relations as an equal, sovereign, and independent state. I sincerely hope that everyone interested in relations with Venezuela, including the United States, will reciprocate and respect these principles, which, in my opinion, should be universal,"
Lavrov noted.
At the same time, Russia remains committed to agreements with Venezuela, the diplomacy chief also said.
Other statements by Lavrov:
US looks unreliable, announcing 25% tariff on any business with Iran
US sanctions policy cannot last long, will trigger greater crisis in international relations
The West's statements about the idea of implementing a ceasefire are an attempt to give Ukraine more time
The meetings between Putin, Witkoff, and Kushner were serious and focused on addressing the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine