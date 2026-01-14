https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/ukraine-loses-up-to-440-soldiers-in-fighting-with-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-1123464922.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 440 Soldiers in Fighting With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine has also lost up to 200 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup and over 300 soldiers in battles with the Vostok battlegroup over the past day, the statement read. Russian forces reported Ukrainian losses in other directions as well. Russia's Sever battlegroup eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian military personnel, destroying two armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns, the ministry said. A fuel depot and three logistics warehouses were also destroyed, it added. Russia's Dnepr battlegroup eliminated more than 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two armored vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, two artillery systems, a counter-battery radar station, three electronic warfare stations, four ammunition and supply depots, the ministry said. The Dnepr battlegroup struck units of a Ukrainian mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Novoyakovlevka, Orekhov, and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry added. Russia's Yug battlegroup of forces eliminated up to 125 Ukrainian military personnel and destroyed six armored combat vehicles, including an Italian-made Puma APC, 15 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations, the ministry said. Units of the Yug battlegroup improved their position along the front line. Strikes were carried out against formations of three mechanized brigades, one air mobile brigade, one assault brigade, a marine infantry brigade, and the Azov special-purpose brigade 9designated a terrorist organization in Russia near the settlements of Zakotnoye, Kostantinovka, Kramatorsk and Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said. The Russian Armed Forces struck critical infrastructure supporting Ukraine's war effort, the ministry added. Operational and tactical aviation, strike drones, and missile-artillery units hit storage and flight preparation sites for long-range drones, fuel depots, and energy facilities linked to Ukraine's defense-industrial complex. Temporary deployment points for Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries were also targeted across 145 districts, the ministry said.

