https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/us-pulls-military-personnel-from-key-middle-east-bases-amid-rising-tensions-with-iran--report-1123462717.html
US Pulls Military Personnel From Key Middle East Bases Amid Rising Tensions With Iran – Report
Sputnik International
The US is withdrawing some personnel from key bases in the Middle East as a precautionary measure amid rising tensions in the region, the agency reports, citing an unnamed US official.
2026-01-14T13:32+0000
2026-01-14T13:39+0000
"The US is pulling personnel from key bases in the region as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional tensions," the agency writes.The move follows comments by a senior Iranian official who said that Tehran had warned neighboring countries hosting US forces that US bases would be targeted if Washington carries out strikes against Iran, the report added.In late December, US President Donald Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid protests and unrest in Iran, Trump threatened the country with a strike if protesters were killed, stressing that he would come to the aid of the Iranian people if necessary.Washington's threats of strikes against Iran are absolutely unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
US Pulls Military Personnel From Key Middle East Bases Amid Rising Tensions With Iran – Report

13:32 GMT 14.01.2026 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 14.01.2026)
The US is withdrawing some personnel from key bases in the Middle East as a precautionary measure amid rising tensions in the region, the agency reports, citing an unnamed US official.
"The US is pulling personnel from key bases in the region as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional tensions," the agency writes.
The move follows comments by a senior Iranian official who said that Tehran had warned neighboring countries hosting US forces that US bases would be targeted if Washington carries out strikes against Iran, the report added.
In late December, US President Donald Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid protests and unrest in Iran, Trump threatened the country with a strike if protesters were killed, stressing that he would come to the aid of the Iranian people if necessary.
Washington's threats of strikes against Iran are absolutely unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
