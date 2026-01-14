https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/witkoff-kushner-plan-to-visit-moscow-in-january-for-talks---reports-1123460973.html
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, plan to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in January, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The possible meeting will touch upon security guarantees to Ukraine, Bloomberg said, adding that Witkoff and Kushner are expected to present the latest draft settlement plans to the Russian president. However, the timing of the meeting could change due to the developments in Iran, Bloomberg also said.
5 December 2025, 05:48 GMT