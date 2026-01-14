International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/witkoff-kushner-plan-to-visit-moscow-in-january-for-talks---reports-1123460973.html
Witkoff, Kushner Plan to Visit Moscow in January for Talks - Reports
Witkoff, Kushner Plan to Visit Moscow in January for Talks - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, plan to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in January, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
2026-01-14T09:05+0000
2026-01-14T09:05+0000
world
steve witkoff
donald trump
moscow
russia
vladimir
us
iran
ukraine
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122561677_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f35664eb7860d00ba32e58a251e1a9dd.jpg
The possible meeting will touch upon security guarantees to Ukraine, Bloomberg said, adding that Witkoff and Kushner are expected to present the latest draft settlement plans to the Russian president. However, the timing of the meeting could change due to the developments in Iran, Bloomberg also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-waiting-for-us-reaction-to-putins-talks-with-witkoff--kushner---kremlin-aide-1123233013.html
moscow
russia
vladimir
iran
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122561677_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60707d7b17839550f054f84f909cfaba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president donald trump, witkoff, kushner plan to visit moscow, russian president vladimir putin, visit moscow
us president donald trump, witkoff, kushner plan to visit moscow, russian president vladimir putin, visit moscow

Witkoff, Kushner Plan to Visit Moscow in January for Talks - Reports

09:05 GMT 14.01.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin met with US Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff
President Vladimir Putin met with US Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2026
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, plan to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in January, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The possible meeting will touch upon security guarantees to Ukraine, Bloomberg said, adding that Witkoff and Kushner are expected to present the latest draft settlement plans to the Russian president.
However, the timing of the meeting could change due to the developments in Iran, Bloomberg also said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
World
Russia Waiting For US Reaction To Putin's Talks With Witkoff & Kushner - Kremlin Aide
5 December 2025, 05:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала