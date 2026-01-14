https://sputnikglobe.com/20260114/witkoff-kushner-plan-to-visit-moscow-in-january-for-talks---reports-1123460973.html

Witkoff, Kushner Plan to Visit Moscow in January for Talks - Reports

Witkoff, Kushner Plan to Visit Moscow in January for Talks - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, plan to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in January, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

2026-01-14T09:05+0000

2026-01-14T09:05+0000

2026-01-14T09:05+0000

world

steve witkoff

donald trump

moscow

russia

vladimir

us

iran

ukraine

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122561677_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f35664eb7860d00ba32e58a251e1a9dd.jpg

The possible meeting will touch upon security guarantees to Ukraine, Bloomberg said, adding that Witkoff and Kushner are expected to present the latest draft settlement plans to the Russian president. However, the timing of the meeting could change due to the developments in Iran, Bloomberg also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-waiting-for-us-reaction-to-putins-talks-with-witkoff--kushner---kremlin-aide-1123233013.html

moscow

russia

vladimir

iran

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump, witkoff, kushner plan to visit moscow, russian president vladimir putin, visit moscow