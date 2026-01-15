https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/hungary-launches-petition-against-eu-plan-to-allocate-105bln-to-ukraine---orban-1123466921.html

Hungary Launches Petition Against EU Plan to Allocate $105Bln to Ukraine - Orban

The Hungarian government is launching a petition against the European Commission's plan to allocate an extra 90 billion euros ($105 billion) in EU funding to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Commission pledged a limited recourse loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine, including 60 billion in military assistance and 30 billion in general budget support. He added that the commission was ignoring not only the results of the December EU summit, but also "reality itself." "They are daydreaming about Russian reparations and once again committing themselves to financing the war and providing unconditional funding to Ukraine. They are not troubled by the advance of the Russian war machine, Europe's dire financial situation, or the views of European citizens," the prime minister said. On December 19, 2025, a summit in Brussels concluded with the EU temporarily abandoning plans to seize Russian state assets and instead agreeing to extend a 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine from the EU budget. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic refused to take on responsibility for the loan.

