Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Trump Names Zelensky as Main Obstacle to Ukraine Deal — Reports
US President Donald Trump said Zelensky is the main impediment to reaching a settlement in the Ukraine conflict, according to Reuters.
Trump pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “ready to make a deal,” but when asked what is blocking progress, he replied simply: “Zelensky.”
Trump Names Zelensky as Main Obstacle to Ukraine Deal — Reports

04:24 GMT 15.01.2026 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 15.01.2026)
President Donald Trump welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that Zelensky is the main impediment to reaching a settlement in the Ukraine conflict, according to Reuters.
“We have to get Zelensky to go along with it,” Trump said, as quoted by Reuters.

