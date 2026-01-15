https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/trump-names-zelensky-main-obstacle-to-ukraine-deal--reports-1123464156.html

Trump Names Zelensky as Main Obstacle to Ukraine Deal — Reports

Trump Names Zelensky as Main Obstacle to Ukraine Deal — Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said Zelensky is the main impediment to reaching a settlement in the Ukraine conflict, according to Reuters.

Trump pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “ready to make a deal,” but when asked what is blocking progress, he replied simply: “Zelensky.”

