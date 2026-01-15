https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/russian-foreign-ministry-lodges-protest-over-affiliation-of-embassy-employee-to-uk-intel-1123465247.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Lodges Protest Over Affiliation of Embassy Employee to UK Intel

Russian Foreign Ministry Lodges Protest Over Affiliation of Embassy Employee to UK Intel

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had lodged a protest with UK Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Danae Dholakia in connection with information received by Russian authorities about the affiliation of one of the diplomatic staff of the embassy to the UK special services.

2026-01-15T08:08+0000

2026-01-15T08:08+0000

2026-01-15T08:08+0000

russia

united kingdom (uk)

russia

moscow

russian foreign ministry

russian federal security service (fsb)

intel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0b/1123449896_0:149:2875:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_0ac50b17c2cb6d141d20346e7d38f30a.jpg

"On January 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Danae Dholakia and strongly protested the information received by the Russian competent authorities about the affiliation of one of the diplomatic staff of the embassy to the UK special services," the ministry said in a statement. Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared UK intelligence officers in Russia. Earlier in the day, the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) said that it had identified an undeclared employee of the UK special services who was sent to Russia under the guise of the post of secretary of the department of the UK Embassy in Moscow. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Dholakia arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry around 10.00 a.m. (07:00 GMT) earlier in the day and left in 15 minutes, booed by a large crowd of young people who came to express dissatisfaction with the UK policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/russias-fsb-says-identified-undeclared-uk-intel-employee-working-in-embassy-in-moscow-1123465142.html

united kingdom (uk)

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign ministry, uk charge d'affaires in moscow danae dholakia, uk special services, embassy employee to uk intel