Trump Slaps 25% Tariff on Certain Advanced Microchips - White House
Trump Slaps 25% Tariff on Certain Advanced Microchips - White House
US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on the import of certain advanced microchips, according to an executive order published by the White House.
2026-01-15T04:51+0000
2026-01-15T07:04+0000
"I have also determined that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an immediate 25 percent ad valorem duty rate on the import of certain advanced computing chips and certain derivative products," the executive order said on Wednesday. Trump added that the tariff would take effect at 12:01 AM EST (05:01GMT) on January 15.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has enacted a 25% tariff on the import of certain advanced microchips, according to an executive order published by the White House.
"I have also determined that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an immediate 25 percent ad valorem duty rate on the import of certain advanced computing chips and certain derivative products," the executive order said on Wednesday.
Trump added that the tariff would take effect at 12:01 AM EST (05:01GMT) on January 15.
