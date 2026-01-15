https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/trump-imposes-25-tariff-on-certain-advanced-microchips---white-house-1123464555.html

Trump Slaps 25% Tariff on Certain Advanced Microchips - White House

Trump Slaps 25% Tariff on Certain Advanced Microchips - White House

US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on the import of certain advanced microchips, according to an executive order published by the White House.

"I have also determined that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an immediate 25 percent ad valorem duty rate on the import of certain advanced computing chips and certain derivative products," the executive order said on Wednesday. Trump added that the tariff would take effect at 12:01 AM EST (05:01GMT) on January 15.

