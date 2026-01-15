https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/us-deaf-to-greenlands-hopes-and-nato-drills-dont-help--former-pm-1123468236.html

If We Had to Choose Today, We’d Pick Denmark Over the US - Greenland’s Former PM

Greenland isn’t for sale, but its future hangs in the balance as Washington keeps pushing to seize the island, former Greenlandic prime minister Kuupik Kleist tells Sputnik.

NATO Drills The planned NATO exercises in Greenland have failed to ease doubts about the island's fate, as Washington sends mixed signals about the alliance’s role in a potential seizure, Kleist says."I hope that [NATO] will keep on existing and that the US of course does not attack Greenland," he added. White House Meeting Following a meeting at the White House, Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers admitted the talks failed to sway the Trump government on its push to annex Greenland. They stressed at a press briefing that Greenland’s territorial integrity remains a red line. Greenlandic Independence Still on the Table Greenland and Denmark are closing ranks over the crisis, Kleist stressed. But that doesn't mean the island does not want independence in the long run: "We need to build up the society and we need to educate the voters in foreign policies and stuff," Kleist said.

