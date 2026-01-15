If We Had to Choose Today, We’d Pick Denmark Over the US - Greenland’s Former PM
Greenland isn’t for sale, but its future hangs in the balance as Washington keeps pushing to seize the island, former Greenlandic prime minister Kuupik Kleist tells Sputnik.
NATO Drills
The planned NATO exercises in Greenland have failed to ease doubts about the island's fate, as Washington sends mixed signals about the alliance’s role in a potential seizure, Kleist says.
"What the US president said could be understood in several ways," the former prime minister notes. "He said [there is] a choice [for Washington] between Greenland and NATO. And later on, he said NATO should help the US to achieve control over Greenland."
"I hope that [NATO] will keep on existing and that the US of course does not attack Greenland," he added.
White House Meeting
Following a meeting at the White House, Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers admitted the talks failed to sway the Trump government on its push to annex Greenland. They stressed at a press briefing that Greenland’s territorial integrity remains a red line.
"I think after yesterday's meeting the worries are a bit weaker," Kleist suggests. "I mean we will choose to stick together and not discuss de-association with Denmark or whatever."
Greenlandic Independence Still on the Table
Greenland and Denmark are closing ranks over the crisis, Kleist stressed.
"Our PM said that if we were to choose today between the US and Denmark, then we would choose Denmark," he said. "And I'm supporting the government."
But that doesn't mean the island does not want independence in the long run: "We need to build up the society and we need to educate the voters in foreign policies and stuff," Kleist said.