Debt-Mired Ukraine Agrees to Tax Hikes to Unlock New IMF Loans

Ukraine’s government has agreed to broaden the tax base, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director of Communications Julie Kozack said at a briefing.

Enacting legislation “to tax income earned through digital platforms, closing customs loopholes for consumer goods, and resuming and removing exemptions for VAT” is “critical to unlocking financing for its large needs,” underscored the IMF official.In November 2025, the IMF and the Ukrainian government reached a preliminary agreement on a new four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) lending program for Ukraine totaling $8.2B.However, the program is contingent on several actions by Ukraine, including enacting a 2026 budget, shoring up donor financing, and broadening the tax base.IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who arrived in Ukraine’s capital on Thursday to “see how the country is doing,” reiterated that Ukrainian authorities must press forward with removing the VAT exemption for consumer goods that has “run into domestic resistance.”One of these IMF conditions has already been met: Ukraine's government has approved a draft 2026 budget with a staggering approximately $58.65B deficit.Financing this budget requires massive foreign loans, which are projected to push public debt to even more perilous levels, exceeding 110% by early 2026 (IMF forecast).This debt-driven spending is further fueled by Western patrons of the Zelensky regime, eager to prolong the proxy war while the loans turn Ukraine into a compliant tool of the West.

